“And we also thank God constantly for this, that when you received the word of God, which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men but as what it really is, the word of God, which is at work in you believers. For you, brothers, became imitators of the churches of God in Christ Jesus that are in Judea. For you suffered the same things from your own countrymen as they did from the Jews.” 1 Thessalonians 2:13-14 (ESV)

Last week, we started looking at this passage, but we really only camped out with one driving point: God’s Word is true. After rejoicing that these young believers embraced that, however, Paul continued by saying this truth should not only produce Godly examples but will also inevitably bring deeply personal persecution. Let’s unpack that a bit.

The Word of God comes into our lives and starts… changing things. It’s true, and it works. A few weeks ago, we talked a little about sanctification — the process by which we are made more and more like Jesus as we walk with Him. That’s the picture we have here, as well. As we’re exposed to God’s Word, it starts making a difference in our lives because it starts changing our hearts. Our desires start to shift as we come to see the world more and more through His eyes.

Here, Paul says these Thessalonian believers started imitating the churches in Judea — the area from which the gospel was being spread. In what way? Well, the people in Judea who had accepted Jesus’ rescue were completely changed, so when the Thessalonians looked at their example, they were given a picture of absolute devotion to Christ. However, these Thessalonian believers were emulating the Judeans not because they were a standard of perfection but because they too had been changed by that same Jesus!

What if someone came into our churches looking for an example of devotion to Jesus? Is the Word of God changing us in this way? Just some food for thought.

However, the Judean churches weren’t only examples of devotion. They were also examples of faithfulness in the face of persecution. Specifically, Paul says they were persecuted by “the Jews”. Sadly, there has been a history of people carrying the name of Jesus and using it to veil violence, hate, and discrimination. That’s wrong, and it’s not what Paul is doing here. This was in no way meant to be taken as anti-Semitic.

First off, Paul was himself Jewish and very proud of that heritage. Not only did he start his ministry wherever possible by going to the Jewish synagogues, but in Romans 3:1-4 he even wrote about the blessing of being Jewish. Therefore, he is in no way condemning these people for their ethnicity. Instead, he is pointing to a grievous sin that led to condemnation. What were these individuals doing?

“...Hindering us from speaking to the Gentiles that they might be saved…” 1 Thessalonians 2:16a

They were opposing the gospel being spread in places like Thessalonica. This wasn’t because of any cultural background; it was because they were sinners.

What’s the broader lesson? I think this points to the fact that Christians in all circumstances will encounter persecution, and sometimes it will come from those closest to us — those who we’d have expected to understand Jesus best and support Him and us most. Now, I want to be careful about how I develop this because I know it can be tempting to let this reality turn into some kind of moping attitude where we’re constantly lamenting that it’s “us against the world”. Because we live in a sinful world, we will often be at odds with the culture. However, our lives are not some dystopian novel where we’re fighting “the man” and rising victorious over injustices for our own glory. Jesus has already won. We’re fighting the good fight and finishing the race so more people can see Him.

Nonetheless, as we stand on the truth of His Word and let Him change us more and more into His image, we will be living in a way that opposes the status quo. Like the example set before us in this passage, we need to hold tight to Jesus and His truth even in those moments. The world needs to see Jesus, and we have a chance to shine that light regardless of our external circumstances. Will we?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.