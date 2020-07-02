Unemployment requirements to return July 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings Friends!

I hope everyone is enjoying summer time. I know I’ve said it before but I am busier than ever with everything that is going on right now. Since early May, I have been working a minimum of 14 hour days; without a day off. The phone rings continually and the emails pour in and I am doing my best to address each and every one as promptly as possible. As I have been mentioning in my reports, please do not contact me via social media as I do not have time to check it regularly and you may not receive a reply as promptly as you would if you would call or email.

Protests

I, for one, support PEACEFUL protest. However, the things that have been occurring around the state and nation, I do not consider to be peaceful. When highways are blocked, the individuals causing the disruption should be held accountable. We cannot continue to allow destruction and violence. These are not PEACEFUL demonstrations. We need to wake up or the America as we once knew it will be lost forever!

Missouri continues successful recovery efforts