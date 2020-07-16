Unexpected answers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the current pandemic millions have lost their jobs and are facing incredible financial stress. Many who were once employed now work only part time; others who had less than ideal jobs no longer work at all. My wife and I still have our jobs, but we have friends who are not so fortunate. Their stress and frustration are very real.

If you are unemployed you are not alone. Even though you are frustrated, and your faith is being tested, I want to encourage you to focus on the reality that God can help you as he has helped others in similar circumstances.

Years ago, when I first heard Linda Highfill’s story, it quickly became one of my favorite testimonies of faith. What happened to her has encouraged me and I hope it will encourage you during these challenging times.

Linda had lost her job and was struggling to make ends meet. She was also trying to figure out how to trust God as her world was falling apart. Her financial situation became so desperate that she was running out of even the basics… including toilet paper. In desperation she prayed, “God I know You can do anything. I need your help. Please provide me with toilet paper.”