Unforgettable neighbors

There used to be a regular feature in Readers Digest magazine called “My Most Unforgettable Character.” I always looked forward to reading it and often thought I’d like to send in a short item about my most unforgettable character. I never did but decided it could make an interesting topic for this week’s column.

On thinking about whom I should write about, a number of my former Liberty Street neighbors came to mind. Eventually, I settled on three of them.

Starting at the top of the 500 block of Liberty was Aunt Dora. No relation at all, but that was how she was known throughout the neighborhood. Time has hidden her last name from me if I ever really knew it. She was a friendly, elderly lady who resembled everyone’s image of the perfect grandmother. She was gray-haired, had a perpetual smile, was short, a bit plump and cozy looking.

Her home was situated on the corner of Liberty and Potosi, which was also Highway 61 at that time. She was noted mostly for two things: she had a beautiful flower garden in her backyard that she freely shared with her neighbors and friends, and she had more uninvited drop-in visitors than anyone else in town.

Liberty Street stopped where Potosi made a rather abrupt lefthand turn before traveling on towards and through downtown Farmington. This placed the south side of Liberty where Aunt Dora’s house was located to be a bit longer and facing the Potosi Street curve. This corner is still the same today, but not near as hazardous as it was then when Potosi was a much-used north-south highway. To those drivers not familiar with the road or who had celebrated a tad too enthusiastically at an area roadhouse, the curve came as a complete surprise. Several drivers failed to make the turn, went hurtling straight ahead, up onto Aunt Dora’s front lawn, and often landed on her front porch.

After about three or four of these unscheduled drop-ins — usually, late at night — Aunt Dora decided enough was enough and had a sturdy concrete wall built about three feet high and 18 inches thick — just a guesstimate on my part — across the front lawn leaving only enough of an opening to allow entrance to one person at a time or the mailman with his large leather mailbag.

The wall didn’t stop the occasional vehicle from crashing into it, but it did stop them from landing on Aunt Dora’s porch. The neighbors became accustomed to hearing the resounding bang of metal impacting with concrete at night and would only sigh and mutter, “Eh. Some idiot missed the turn again.”

Meanwhile, Aunt Dora, who didn’t hear well, simply removed her hearing aids at night and slept undisturbed.

Two houses down from Aunt Dora’s was the home where the Howell’s lived. I’ve written about Mrs. Howell before, as she was the neighbor who first stimulated my imagination by taking me across the street to her house, where we sat on her front porch swing and would make up stories. She would begin with “Once upon a time there was a…” (insert character here, human or animal), and I was encouraged to supply the next line of the story bringing in what the character was doing or known for. We’d continue on this way until one or the other of us would firmly declare, “The End!” I loved those story sessions and still love a front-porch swing.

Mrs. Howell would also always remind me that I took my first steps in her front room as I determinedly made my way from my mother to a large, green, concrete frog she used as a doorstop. I’m sure a porch swing story also came from that at some point.

The next neighbors in the line-up were the Greens, who lived next door to the Howells. In their back yard, they had a large earthen mound that was a storm cellar. I don’t know that they ever actually used it, but I found it fascinating just to imagine sitting in there snuggly while a storm raged outside. Fortunately, I never had to experience the reality of that situation.

They kept mostly to themselves and were never too chummy with the rest of the neighbors. But they certainly kept a careful watch over our activities. Mac Green was a small, seemingly unfriendly man whom we younger members of the neighborhood thought must closely resemble Mr. McGregor from the story of Peter Rabbit.

He had a large garden that he planted and tended every year in the lot next door to our house. He had it fenced with wiring, and we children were told that if he ever caught any of us or our dogs in his garden, we would be severely punished. I’m certain that many a ball was left unretrieved in that garden as no one wanted to be the one to take the dare to go get it.

Mrs. Green was also a short, plump woman who must have had arm muscles of steel from all of the sweeping she did.

She came out early every morning to make the first of many sweeps of the day. First, she’d sweep the porch while looking carefully for any activity in the homes near her. Then she’d move out onto the steps, down her walk and out onto the front sidewalk, all the while looking up and down the street to see who was out and what they were doing. When she spied something that looked promising, she’d either lean on her broom handle to watch or continue sweeping up or down the walk to get a closer look. Sometimes she’d sweep all the way to the end of the block. Dad said she probably went through a broom a month at least.

These were just three of the cast of characters who made up our neighborhood when I was a child. Whatever their characteristics or personalities, they were an important part of my childhood. To this day, I still look back at those early pre-war years in the late 1930s and early 1940s and am amazed at the innocence and security we lived in and took for granted. It was a time and way of life that no later generation would ever know or completely understand.

And I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any other way.