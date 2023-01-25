Unplanned... by you

At church, we’re about to dive into a study of 1 & 2 Thessalonians. In preparation, one thing that has struck me most about these letters is how easily they could never have existed.

Much of the New Testament consists of letters written by the apostle Paul to churches he helped start on his missionary journeys throughout Asia Minor. That, in itself, is miraculous. Before an incredible and life-changing encounter with Jesus, he was a zealous persecutor of Christians fully bent on their complete annihilation. In fact, as the first Christian martyr was stoned to death by Paul’s fellow religious elites, he held their coats and watched in approval. No one expected him to become one of the most influential Christian evangelists of all time, but God had a different plan.

Moreover, not only was this messenger an unlikely vessel, but his method was unconventional. After spending several years growing in his walk with Jesus, he was sent with his companion Barnabas to share the gospel with the world…and not just the Jewish world. The prevailing thought of the time was that salvation was for their community. However, Jesus came to seek and save the world, so Paul — being transformed by that same amazing grace — stepped out in faith. Though he would visit Jewish synagogues first, his journeys often brought him into contact with people who had little to no exposure to the God of Israel. It wasn’t conventional or comfortable, but — again — God had another plan.

Add to all this that Thessalonica wasn’t even on the itinerary of these unconventional journeys, and we really see how God’s plans don’t always line up with our preconceptions! The book of Acts tells us Paul wanted to travel deeper into Asia but was prevented because the Holy Spirit had other plans for him. He was given a vision of a Macedonian man calling for help, so he and his companions took that as a sign and traveled to the main Roman colony of the region, Philippi. God did awesome things while they were there, but the environment quickly grew incredibly hostile and dangerous. Being forced to leave, Paul traveled through the nearest towns and ended up in the next closest Jewish synagogue… which happened to be in a place called Thessalonica. It doesn’t seem to have been part of their original plan, but through a fairly turbulent three weeks, the gospel was spread and many souls were saved. In fact, the Christian church has continued to worship in Thessalonica (now Thessaloniki) to this day.

I point all this out to say, God sometimes uses unexpected people doing unexpected things in unexpected places to change lives in miraculously unexpected ways. Maybe you needed to hear that today.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.