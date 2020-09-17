USDA providing students free breakfast, lunch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we all know, the year 2020 has NOT provided much in the way of good news.

Last week, the USDA which has oversight of the school breakfast and lunch programs, announced an extension of waivers. This means that all student meals were free beginning Sept. 14th. As stated above, the USDA has approved funding to allow the district to provide free meals until the end of December or until the funds run out, whichever comes first. Thus, there will likely be a return to "paid" meals at some point.

US Department of Education (USDE) in alliance with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided meals to any student at no cost during the school closures across our nation. However, the federal "waivers" providing the free meals expired recently.

If your child currently has an outstanding meal debt it will still need to be paid. A la carte items, and or extra milk are not covered by the program but will still be available at the high school and middle school campuses. Students must have funds in their lunch accounts if they plan to purchase those particular items.