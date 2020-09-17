USDA providing students free breakfast, lunch

As we all know, the year 2020 has NOT provided much in the way of good news.
Last week, the USDA which has oversight of the school breakfast and lunch programs, announced an extension of waivers. This means that all student meals were free beginning Sept. 14th. As stated above, the USDA has approved funding to allow the district to provide free meals until the end of December or until the funds run out, whichever comes first. Thus, there will likely be a return to "paid" meals at some point.
US Department of Education (USDE) in alliance with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided meals to any student at no cost during the school closures across our nation. However, the federal "waivers" providing the free meals expired recently.
If your child currently has an outstanding meal debt it will still need to be paid. A la carte items, and or extra milk are not covered by the program but will still be available at the high school and middle school campuses. Students must have funds in their lunch accounts if they plan to purchase those particular items.
When the funding expires, we will have to resume charging for the meals. So, if you think you qualify for free or reduced-priced meals, please go ahead and complete this year’s application so that when the time arrives for us to once again charge a cost for meals you will already be set up to receive free or reduced-price meals without interruption.
This news also applies to breakfast and lunch for virtual and hybrid students. Meal pickup for our virtual students began Wednesday at Dayse Baker Learning Center from 12:30-1 p.m.. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our food services director, Mrs. Erin Crites, by email at ecrites@farmington.k12.mo.us
