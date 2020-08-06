Vaccine and treatment at historic pace

The mainstream media has a dilemma. While they want to inform the American people about the progress on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus, they are also met with the harsh reality of violating their biggest rule: don’t say anything nice about Donald Trump. It’s been their mantra since he announced his candidacy for president, and in the years since they have demonstrated time and time again that they will not hesitate to focus on any negative thing they can tie to President Trump. However, even the most left leaning of media outlets is having trouble finding ways to not report on the President’s successes in finding a cure for the coronavirus. Just this week, The Washington Post—perhaps second only to The New York Times in their loathing of President Trump—had to finally write an article acknowledging the record pace we are on to find a vaccine and the fact that two different drugs have gone into final stages of human trial. Unfortunately, they couldn’t muster the energy to mention our President’s name more than once in the entire story, even though the reality is we are on a record setting pace to deliver hundreds of millions of doses of a new vaccine to the American public by January 2021.

Since the start of this year, when Washington Democrats were distracted with their obsession to impeach President Trump, we have gone from having never heard about COVID-19 to just on the cusp of defeating it. This achievement is the result of painstaking work to meld the innovative brilliance of American ingenuity, spirit and entrepreneurialism, the knowledge and expertise of the scientific community, together with the power of the American public. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the President has committed himself to harnessing the full power of the public and private sectors to deliver a safe and effective vaccine quicker than ever before. The operation—Operation Warp Speed—set out with the highly ambitious goal of making 300 million doses of a safe and effective vaccine available by January 2021. Given the United States is already in the final stages of human trials, the President’s leadership and laser focus on this issue deserves the lion’s share of credit for getting close to achieving this lofty goal. This week, on the heels of the great news about vaccine development, even the media’s lauded alarmist—Dr. Anthony Fauci—noted that a vaccine answer for the American public is possible this fall. President Trump has made this possible by cutting through the red tape often associated with the slowdown of cures and medicines. He has allowed for the manufacturing of millions of doses of potential vaccines even before final medical approval, meaning once lifesaving medicines and treatments are approved, they will be ready in an instant for the American public.