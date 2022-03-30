Vengeance or rest?

“They cried out with a loud voice, "O Sovereign Lord, holy and true, how long before you will judge and avenge our blood on those who dwell on the earth?" Then they were each given a white robe and told to rest a little longer…” Revelation 6:10-11a (ESV)

Last week, we looked at the first part of this section in Revelation and considered the sad reality that people will continue to die for Jesus until His return. We also asked the uncomfortable question: how much are we willing to sacrifice for Him?

Today, I want to look at the rest of the section. Here, we see those who have been killed for Jesus crying out for justice and receiving… incredible rest. Let’s chew on two points.

First, vengeance is the Lord’s. It’s easy to see this cry for justice as almost anti-Christian, but if we’re honest, we know it reflects our hearts. Don’t we long to see, in the words of Tolkien, all the sad things become untrue? Don’t we want to witness bad made good? Don’t we desire wickedness to be punished?

Sure we do — except, of course, when we’re the wicked ones. I’m the oldest of three brothers, so I’ve lived this. I’m quick to want justice when I’ve been wronged, and quicker to want mercy when I’ve done wrong. I’m not even remotely neutral. Neither are you. That’s why it’s so important not to miss what these martyrs do with their feelings of injustice. They bring them to Jesus! Instead of taking vengeance into their own hands, which is our natural tendency, they trust Him to do what is right.

That was a great decision, by the way, because the second point that sticks out here is that compassion is the Lord’s, too. Look at this deep expression of love. These people have lost their lives for Jesus, and they’re crying out for Him to be just and righteous. They’re doing that from a place that confirms… He already is! They’re under the altar. That’s where blood is poured out after a sacrifice. They faced physical death but aren’t suffering anymore because Jesus faced ultimate death — Hell — in their place. They are secure under the altar because He poured out His blood on the cross!

Then, when they cry out, what does He do? He gives them white robes, covers them in His righteousness, and tells them to rest! This is so beautiful. He sees their hurt, and reminds them He’s already changed everything. He died, so they can live.

Though sinners, they can enter into the presence of the God of the universe because they’re covered in the righteousness of Jesus, and there they find rest. These are martyrs. Their lives were not restful. They carried a burden we may never understand. Yet, Jesus calls to the weary and heavily laden and offers rest only He can provide!

You’ll face moments when you’ll long for vindication. Will you take that bitterness into your hands and let it consume your heart, or will you trust in His gracious justice and rest in His unconditional love?

Until next week, live everyday like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0