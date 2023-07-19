If I had known, I would have been more careful. I would have attached a big block of wood to an arm of my glasses like a gas station bathroom key. I would have elected to have them fused to the bridge of my nose; the little pads would melt nicely, I think.

But it’s a little late for that now. I can do neither of those things because I can’t SEE to FIND my glasses.

I set them down to watch television horizontally. No need to bend the frames by lying on them. I can make out the moving figures on the TV. And until my hearing goes, I don’t need to see the way their mouths form words. I’m farsighted. The TV is across the room.

The show is over. I ‘oofff’ up from the couch and reach out toward the coffee table for my specs. Nothing.

My hand pats the surface clumsily; I am a parody of every ‘blind woman searches frantically for key to locked door as doom descends’ movie scene. Because I’m sure I laid them ‘right here,’ I slap the table silly and repeatedly.

These aren’t big glasses. They’re just big enough to be on trend but not so big as to be laughable.

I’m so vain. I should have gotten a pair of specs from the ‘Groucho Marx’ collection—you know, the ones with thick, black frames like those ‘X-RAY SPECS’ from the back pages of comic books

Not only would I have an easier time spotting them, but I’d also be able to let my eyebrows grow like furry caterpillars. Who’d see 'em behind those huge frames?

I stand and meander around the room. I figure I should scope out the area; I almost make binocular fists but realize how stupid that would look.

I scan every pile of books. Tilt my head to look for a glint of reflecting glass. Squint — because.

Is somebody in my family trying to drive me insane? Of course, they are… but are they moving my glasses, too? I refuse to believe I could forget where I put something just 60 minutes ago. I fan out… look in other logical places.

Not on the kitchen table. The countertop is crumby; if they were here, they’d be speckled with toast crust and be easier to see/feel.

Nope.

I check the tops of every surface in the house, from the toilet tank to the top of the TV Guide. In the shadowy world I’m searching, objects are fuzzy and eerily unfamiliar.

I begin to see things that I’d rather not — dust streaks on the piano look like snail trails. Photos nailed to the wall stare at me from strange, demented faces that look nothing like anybody I’d want in my family tree.

Panic sets in. I ask for help.

“Here ya’ go,” John mumbles. He holds my glasses so close to my face that I see two pair. “They were under the end table.” His voice does not reflect surprise or concern. We’ve been married a loooong time.

And to be clear, he has HIS glasses on when he finds them.

I can see again. And I check. I DO know those people in the photos. The only creepy face I see now looks back from my mirror: wild-(four)-eyed and Medusa-haired from my frantic search.

Yikes.