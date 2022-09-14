Wait, this isn’t just for weddings? (Part 1)

Last week, we discussed a passage that called us to be known by the love of Jesus. That calling comes with an obvious question: how, then, does Jesus love? We could literally flip through passages endlessly and still barely touch the depths of His love. However, for the next two weeks, I want to take a quick look at what is probably the most condensed picture of God’s love given to us in Scripture — 1 Corinthians 13.

Most people think of this as “the wedding passage,” but it’s not primarily describing romantic affection. It’s a picture of the transformative love of Jesus at work in our lives. Today, let’s take a brief look at how verses 4 and 5 describe the kind of love meant to define us. Believe me, just thinking about these will be more than enough to chew on.

First, love is patient. Does hearing that word immediately convict you as much as it does me? I actually think about patience a lot. Every time I do, I feel I need to apologize to my kids. See, in most settings, I’m a pretty patient guy. I teach high schoolers all day, I’m a pastor, and it still takes a lot to get me riled up. Unless I’m with my family. So often, we’re least patient with those closest to us. I understand the excuses we make to justify this. I also know that’s simply not how God defines love.

Likewise, love is kind. Patience is a way of showing kindness… so is just not being a jerk to people. Love looks to treat others the way we would want to be treated.

In the process, it also chooses not to envy. Love isn’t full of jealousy. It doesn’t get upset when others get things we want or recognition we feel we deserve, or lives we thought we would have. Love… isn’t about us.

That’s why it doesn’t boast and isn’t arrogant. The idea behind the word translated “boast” is connected to bragging or fluffing ourselves up. It’s an attempt to get praise. Love won’t do this because it isn’t self-focused. It’s hard to be focused on ourselves when we’re trying to model the self-sacrificing love of Jesus!

Oh, and love isn’t rude. The crass direction of our society seems to be plummeting toward shouldn’t define us. Being rude is lacking compassion. That doesn’t mean you’ll always agree with everyone. You won’t. You don’t have to. In fact, when it comes to people living in ways that dishonor God, you shouldn’t. Yet, even when we disagree, love should never be mean.

Connected to that is this reminder that love doesn’t insist on its own way. Again, this is because love isn’t all about us. We should stand firm on His truth. That, in itself, is not at all wrong. However, we should never just bulldoze our way through life with a “my way or the highway” mentality. Because, again, love points to Jesus, not me.

And that’s just the first two verses of this list. Yeah, I know. I have a lot to work on too.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.