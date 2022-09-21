Wait, This Isn’t Just For Weddings? (Part 2)

Last week, we started looking at 1 Corinthians 13. This passage outlines the kind of love meant to define the lives of all who belong to Jesus. The first few verses talked about love being patient, kind, selfless, polite, and gentle. And since none of those were convicting enough… we’re going to continue the journey today!

Picking up in the second half of verse 5, we see love isn’t…irritable. Ouch. Let me just be honest. When I wake up, I’m pretty irritable. It takes time to get this motor going, and I know I’m more on edge until I do. I don’t like that feeling, so I have to try (though not always successfully) to fight against it. Guys, we need to fight that fight. Too many people never let go of crusty dispositions—and they’re miserable. Life is too short to live constantly bothered.

That’s why love also isn’t resentful. It doesn’t hold grudges. Forgiveness is hard because it costs us something. It means we are suffering when someone else did wrong. That’s why we don’t usually forgive well. We want to hold hurt because we feel justified. However, when Jesus forgives, He casts our sin as far as the east is from the west and remembers it no more. We’re called to love like Him.

Furthermore, since love is from God, it doesn’t rejoice at wrongdoing. Love doesn’t get excited by “sinful stuff” or the downfall of others. Love isn’t a gossip and doesn’t get all pumped up about the bad things happening around us. Yeah… that one probably hurts too.

Instead, love rejoices with the truth. Love does get pumped up by “Jesus stuff.” Seeing God work in the lives of other people and watching His movement, even if it’s happening somewhere else, should bring us joy. This might be a side-rant, but I think it’s worth saying. As Christians, we can’t look at other churches as competition. We can’t be jealous if we see them growing or exciting things happening there. I saw it put like this before, and I LOVE it: we’re not rival gangs; we’re part of the same family! His truth should bring us all joy.

The last few lines of the section then develop in this beautiful pattern. Love bears all things. This phrase can mean to “put up with” or to shield because love protects. Love believes all things. That doesn’t mean love is gullible, but that it assumes good intentions. Love hopes all things. It looks forward to future good instead of dwelling on present pain. Love endures all things. It stands strong even in the storms of life because love never ends. If your love is circumstantial, it’s not like the eternally unconditional love of Jesus.

“Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8a (ESV)

Oh Lord, please help us love like You.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.