Waiting on God

David Roper wrote a devotional for Our Daily Bread about Brad Paisley’s hit song, Waitin' on a Woman. It was released on his 2005 album, Time Well Wasted. The song was just another cut, but when Paisley released a new version of it on his 2007 album, 5th Gear, the song went all the way to number one.
What made the song different was that Paisley approached television star Andy Griffith and asked him to play the role of the old man in the song. In 2008 Griffith appeared in the music video and it went from just another song to a sentimental hit.
“Who’s the perfect person to sit next to you on a bench and tell you, ‘Here’s some advice, son’? Andy Griffith,” Paisley explained in his spotlight interview during the 2018 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. The country singer related “I wrote him a letter. I told him, ‘I grew up watching [The Andy Griffith Show]. Your show helped me raise my son. I now know how to raise a boy because of watching that show. If you want to be in the video, that would be great, but if not, thank you for everything you’ve done.’”
It is ironic that Paisley had to wait until the song was released a second time for it to become a hit. As much as we do not like it, waiting is a significant part of life. In fact, it is a part of every relationship… even our relationship with God. Israel’s King David penned these perceptive words, “Be still in the presence of the Lord and wait patiently for him to act…” (Psalm 37:7, NLT)
Pastor Rick Warren put it this way, “God is never in a hurry, but he is always on time.” Waiting is rarely a pleasant experience; we twiddle our thumbs, roll our eyes or stifle a sigh as we inwardly suffer through our frustration. We ask, why must I live with this situation, or unpleasant job. In today’s world nearly everyone wonders when the coronavirus will finally no longer control our lives.
However, as much as we hate to wait, it is one of life’s best teachers, for as we wait, we learn the virtue of patience. Roper observed that it is in waiting that we develop endurance and “the ability to trust God’s love and goodness, even when things aren’t going our way.”
Waiting can be done with bitter impatience, or we can recognize it for the lessons it can teach us. Clenching our teeth and fighting it does little to change it. If we are wise, we focus on God and the lessons he can teach us as we learn to appreciate that while God is never in a hurry, he is always on time.
