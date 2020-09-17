Waiting on God

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Roper wrote a devotional for Our Daily Bread about Brad Paisley’s hit song, Waitin' on a Woman. It was released on his 2005 album, Time Well Wasted. The song was just another cut, but when Paisley released a new version of it on his 2007 album, 5th Gear, the song went all the way to number one.

What made the song different was that Paisley approached television star Andy Griffith and asked him to play the role of the old man in the song. In 2008 Griffith appeared in the music video and it went from just another song to a sentimental hit.

“Who’s the perfect person to sit next to you on a bench and tell you, ‘Here’s some advice, son’? Andy Griffith,” Paisley explained in his spotlight interview during the 2018 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. The country singer related “I wrote him a letter. I told him, ‘I grew up watching [The Andy Griffith Show]. Your show helped me raise my son. I now know how to raise a boy because of watching that show. If you want to be in the video, that would be great, but if not, thank you for everything you’ve done.’”