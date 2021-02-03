Warm hands

Baptist churches breed powerful handshakers. The act of extending the “hand of fellowship” in greeting is as important to our services as any other sacred moment. From the time I was old enough to reach up, I learned to be ready for loving handshakes at church.

The preacher met the families at the door to the sanctuary. His huge palm stretched toward approaching worshippers, fingers splayed and thumb cocked as if hitching a ride to Heaven.

The order of handshaking at our arrival was unrehearsed but always the same. Mom shook hands with our preacher, Brother Harold, first. Words were murmured above my head but my freshly scrubbed ears didn’t listen to the talk.

I watched the hands instead: they moved up and down in a rhythm that reminded me of jump rope turns and swing set arcs.

Mom stepped inside New Hope Baptist Church and said hello to other moms and dads. I could hear her talking and laughing and ambling toward our usual pew. The rhythm of the songs that flew from the piano keys at the altar made her progression forward look like a happy parade.