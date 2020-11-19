Was this a historic election?

"In this historic election." How many times have you heard this over the past two weeks? In truth, there are some historical elements. This election had the greatest number of votes cast in history. Is that historic or population growth? It's also a higher voter percentage than we have seen in some time, but nowhere close to the highest. A woman on the winning ticket is most definitely historic, so much in fact that I am stumped on how to make a comparison. This past week most of the attention seems to be on Trump's refusal to admit defeat. But that is not historical either. Many have called this the most important election in our lives, whereas it is just the most recent.

First, let's tackle the voter turnout. With 67% voting at last count, the 2020 election is impressive for modern elections. The last time we cleared 60% was 1968. Historically, however, between 1840 and 1904, voting was always over 70%, with the elections of 1856 and 1860 going above 80%, and the highest election percentage of all time was 1876 with 81.8%. The elections of 1860, 1876, and 2020 have some similarities; they had either controversial figures or voting irregularities.