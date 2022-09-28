We had words…

One time when I was still a little girl, I asked mom why two of our neighbors didn’t speak to each other, and she said, “Oh… they had words.”

At the time though, I found it very puzzling and worried about what those words were because I sure didn’t want to use them. Later I learned that her reply was a euphemism for having had an argument.

As I grew older, I realized that words do carry a lot of weight and some can inflict as much pain as any physical punch or pinch… and often their impact lasts much longer. That’s why the old adage, “Think before you speak,” is still excellent advice. My dad, a lifelong master carpenter simply instructed, “You measure twice and cut once!”

But words can be tricky to decipher. Some words and expressions used in past years are no longer widely recognized. The same is true of words used every day in one section of the country and not correctly interpreted in others. I suppose those from the south and northeast are most often the ones found to be difficult to understand. One speaks so slowly and the other so abruptly that the rest of us get lost before the first finishes speaking and we miss the other one entirely as it comes and goes as quickly as a stealth bomber.

Reader’s Digest had an article in its September issue about our English language and just how confusing it can be. Standard words are difficult enough to keep straight: hear and here, wear and where, red and read, are some examples. Then throw in colloquial or generational words and phrases and stir in several acronyms and you’ve really got a problem trying to decipher what you’ve just heard.

The article gave a list of words that were commonly used a generation or two ago but are so rarely used now that for most of us they sound like gibberish. They gave such words as cattywampus — that meant something askew or not straight. My dad called it being off-plumb.

Another word they gave as an example was hornswoggle, meaning to trick or deceive. Today we’d say a scam or a con.

I began recalling words that had commonly been used when I was younger that you don’t often hear now. Some were just poor grammar, but most were words that had been used in families or a particular area and became a part of our daily language.

The words all of you were most often smushed together and came out as yu-all, yunz, or youse; which either of the last two could bring on a severe headache and case of eye-rolling for my mother. Ain’t was also a word she could not abide by and would result in a swat (spank) on my bottom and a long lecture for me anytime I used it.

Other words or expressions I recall that were frequently used included follow: Lands of Goshen! (an exclamation of surprise or exasperation); a-fetching-to (preparing to do something); taddy-headed, a very blonde-headed child, or sometimes a child mixed-up or slow to understand. “Over yon” could mean any place within several miles or just across the room. An oft-heard request was “Would you fetch me that there book (or some item) over yon? (This was also a rainy-day game called “I Spy!”)

Other words were: skeedaddle (go away), balderdash! (nonsense), gist (just), no’ed (knew) usually said in exasperation, “I no’ed that would happen!”; burl (boil), brought up (raised, taught), gussied up (dressed up fancy), and Oh pshaw! The last is a multi-purpose word that could mean disbelief, exasperation, anger, surprise, or pleasure. I had an aunt that ‘pshaw’ was her catch-all expression and one she would even use to indicate finding something funny. It was left to the hearer to determine which she meant.

When you consider the hundreds of varying words, expressions, and accents we find even across our own country it’s a wonder that we ever understand or agree on as much as we do.

One thing though that can be understood in any language is when you hear your mom calling you by your full name… it means hop to right now and no foolishness! It’s universal Mom-speak that everyone recognizes.

I have to make a confession here about a personal expression. Some of my former neighbors, especially the young ones, still tease me about my saying “While you’re up, would you get me a cup of coffee (or whatever).” Even now when we visit, they still bring up that phrase and have even passed it on to others. When they introduced me recently to some of their grandchildren, they said, “This is the While You’re Up Lady” we’ve told you about.”

Our words do live on! It’s even possible the words “While you’re up…” will be found engraved on my tombstone!