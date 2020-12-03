We really do need a little Christmas

I look forward to the holiday season every year — starting with the annual Thanksgiving food fest, then on to Christmas morning surrounded by piles of presents, and finally to the last exclamation of “Happy New Year!” after the ball has dropped in New York’s Times Square.

I know there are a lot of people who complain about the commercialization of Christmas, but I for one have always enjoyed the music, the lights, the activities and the festive spirit of the season. Like you, I’ve heard about a few folks who put up their Christmas decorations early this year. Some, in fact, even started listening to Christmas music weeks before Thanksgiving arrived.

Some might offer a negative comment or two about the people who did that, but this year I think we ought to give these early celebrators a pass. Let's face it — 2020 has been a tough — dare I say miserable — year for most Americans.

Between a global pandemic, a battered economy and a divisive election, people need a reason to stop, take a deep breath and spend a few moments feeling good about something — ANYTHING. And, seriously, is there anything you can think of that makes most people feel better about the state of the world than Christmas?

I think not!