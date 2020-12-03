We really do need a little Christmas

I look forward to the holiday season every year — starting with the annual Thanksgiving food fest, then on to Christmas morning surrounded by piles of presents, and finally to the last exclamation of “Happy New Year!” after the ball has dropped in New York’s Times Square.
I know there are a lot of people who complain about the commercialization of Christmas, but I for one have always enjoyed the music, the lights, the activities and the festive spirit of the season. Like you, I’ve heard about a few folks who put up their Christmas decorations early this year. Some, in fact, even started listening to Christmas music weeks before Thanksgiving arrived.
Some might offer a negative comment or two about the people who did that, but this year I think we ought to give these early celebrators a pass. Let's face it — 2020 has been a tough — dare I say miserable — year for most Americans.
Between a global pandemic, a battered economy and a divisive election, people need a reason to stop, take a deep breath and spend a few moments feeling good about something — ANYTHING. And, seriously, is there anything you can think of that makes most people feel better about the state of the world than Christmas?
I think not!
Maybe it’s just me, but it’s always seemed to me that people seem to be friendlier and more approachable during the holidays. Even the curmudgeons among us seem to be looking for a reason to be happy and smile.
To me, folks seem to be more giving and kind during the Christmas season as compared to the rest of the year. Now, if that’s not really true, I don’t want anyone to try to convince me otherwise. Let me continue to be blinded to reality. Call me a hopeless Pollyanna, but I truly like the fit of my rose-colored glasses.
When I began hearing stories about people starting their holiday celebrations early this year, I was immediately reminded of one of my favorite Christmas songs, "We Need a Little Christmas." Originally appearing in Jerry Herman's 60s-era Broadway musical Mame, it has since become a popular Christmastime tune.
In the musical, Mame sings the song after having lost her fortune in the Wall Street Crash of 1929. She decides that she, her young nephew Patrick, and her two household servants “need a little Christmas now” to cheer them up.
These are the lyrics to Herman’s tune:
“Haul out the holly, put up the tree before my spirit falls again. Fill up the stocking. I may be rushing things but deck the halls again now.
“For we need a little Christmas right this very minute — candles in the window, carols at the spinet. Yes, we need a little Christmas right this very minute.
"It hasn't snowed a single flurry but Santa, dear, we're in a hurry.
"So, climb down the chimney, turn on the brightest string of light I've ever seen. Slice up the fruitcake. It's time we hung some tinsel on that evergreen bough.
“For I've grown a little leaner, grown a little colder, grown a little sadder, grown a little older and I need a little angel sitting on my shoulder, need a little Christmas now.
“For we need a little music, need a little laughter, need a little singing ringing through the rafter. And we need a little snappy "happy ever after." Need a little Christmas now.”
I don't know about you, but count me as being in total agreement with Mame. I think we ALL could use a little Christmas now.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
