What about Amendment 2?

Greetings friends!

This week I’ve had some people contact me regarding Amendment 2 that will be on the ballot this August. Through these conversations it was revealed that some do not understand how these ballot measures get on the ballot to begin with. One in particular felt that we, “the legislature” should have not placed this on the ballot and that there are too many on the ballot now days. I began to explain that “we” did not put this on the ballot, that it was placed on there by an initiative petition.

What is initiative petition? Do you know?

Initiative: the power or opportunity to act or take charge before others do

Petition: a formal written request, typically one signed by many people, appealing to authority with respect to a particular cause.

Constitutional Amendment 2 was placed on the ballot by an initiative petition. In a nut shell, an initiative petition is a petition organized by citizens to change or amend a portion of our constitution. They must collect 5% of signatures of legal voters in any of the six of eight congressional districts. Our congressional district is district 8, and takes in approximately the bottom forth of Missouri. Land area wise it is very large and is mainly rural communities.