What are you thinking about?

“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” Philippians‬ ‭4:8‬ ‭(ESV)‬‬

Most of our hearts are being fed a continuous diet of… something. Between social media, television, the internet at our fingertips, and just the blessed curse of 21st-century accessibility — the voices rarely stop. In fact, many of us are probably engaged in some form of communication, passive or otherwise, from the moment we wake up until our eyes finally give up. The question then becomes: which thoughts are dominating our time?

Philippians 4:8 is a beautiful verse I find myself returning to often. We’re told to dwell on the true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent, and praiseworthy. This describes God and His work in our lives since every good and perfect gift comes directly from Him (James 1:17). I’m an idealist, so it’s easy for me to get all caught up in the thought of living like this.

Unfortunately, I’m too much of a realist to ignore the fact that people — myself included — usually don’t. We let so many voices speak into our lives. Our shows, our books, our podcasts, our music, our friends, our families… the list goes on. But rather than be consumed by what we see Jesus doing around us, we’re often eagerly engulfed by a completely different standard. Whatever is hearsay, whatever is dishonorable, whatever is unjust, whatever is sordid, whatever is tainted, whatever is infuriating, if there is anything subpar, if there is anything gripe-worthy — we think about these things.

How wonderful would it be if, instead, we lived consumed by Jesus? How blessed would it be to dwell on Him and His grace rather than the soul-sucking, joy-robbing weight of this world? Guys, this isn’t some Christian version of escapism. It’s a call to actually see the world through the eyes of the Creator. Yes, it’s broken. Yes, it’s hard. But yes, He took Hell in your place to bring you amazing grace. And yes, He came not only that you might be alive but that you might live abundantly!

So, what are you thinking about?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.