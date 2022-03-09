What can you do for Ukraine?

These articles aren’t canned. They come, I hope, from a sincere heart striving to walk through life with God’s Word as my guide. With parents currently living just outside a war zone, my heart has spent a lot of time in Ukraine lately.

You might not have as personal a connection to the conflict, but it seems our entire world is being painted yellow and blue. (I can even see that, and I’m pretty “color-challenged”!) That being said, you might find yourself worried and frustrated not knowing what role you can play in the resolution of this tragedy.

Here are a few thoughts.

First, care. There are people who need our compassion on all sides of this conflict. Oh, how easy it is to allow apathy to breed complacency. We’re never vulnerable if we scoff at everything. Guys, that’s a sad existence. We’ve been called to live vibrant, passionate lives. That might cost us a few tears this side of Heaven, but rest assured, it will lead us to the one who promises to wipe them all from our eyes!

Second, give. Let me preface this by saying, “I hate talking to people about money.” I’d make a terrible salesperson because I’d be giving away free stuff all the time. You wouldn’t even have to have a sob story. I won’t even take someone’s quarter if I give them my cart at Aldi! Still, when it comes to meeting financial needs, it’s worth facing this taboo and being honest. Our country might be in the midst of economic struggles, but we’re still better off than nearly everywhere else in the world.

My parents are helping provide spiritual and humanitarian aid for the thousands of displaced people across Poland. I’m so proud of what they’re doing, but I know they need financial support. Food, clothes, and lodging for that many won’t come cheap. If this is on your heart, consider stepping out in faith. You might not be able to put “boots on the ground,” but maybe you can put shoes on feet and food in bellies. In fact, if you want to give, I’ll attach a way to do so at the end of this article.

Lastly, and most importantly, pray. Have you ever caught yourself thinking, “I guess all I can do now is pray”? Maybe that’s where you are with this too. I’ve been there. However, this mindset springs from vastly misunderstanding the significance and influence of prayer. Consider for a moment James 5:16: “The intense prayer of the righteous is very powerful.”

Now, before you count yourself out completely, the righteous are those rescued and cleansed by Jesus. They’re covered in His righteousness. These aren’t super saints. They’re saved sinners, like us. But, the prayers being described here aren’t rhyming, mealtime recitations mumbled like half-believed incantations either. These prayers are intense not because they use striking language only a few can truly conjure; but because they’re deliberate, they’re heartfelt, they’re raw… they’re real. And they really make a difference. Please, never forget that.

Until next week, pray the world can live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

As promised, here’s a way you can get money directly to the refugees: Step 1) Go to [imb.org/give-now]; Step 2) A box will appear in the middle of the screen that says "Choose an amount to give."; Step 3) Choose One-Time Donation and enter the amount you would like to give.; Step 4) In the middle of the screen there is a drop-down box that says "Where do you want this to go?" Step 5) Scroll down and click "Missionary or Team"; Step 6) In the box that says "Missionary name or Team" put: G11WUkraineRelief - Dan Upchurch; Step 7) In the box that says "Affinity or Country" put: European Peoples; Step 8) Hit "give" and then put in your financial information.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

