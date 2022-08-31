What does it mean to be His witness?

“And I will grant authority to my two witnesses, and they will prophesy for 1,260 days, clothed in sackcloth.” Revelation 11:3 (ESV)

These two witnesses are a fairly recognizable portion of Revelation. Probably because they’re later depicted standing in the middle of the street dramatically breathing fire. However, in context, there is something deeper to this picture. John has just been told to share the gospel with the world. Then, we’re given this portrait of what that will look like. Therefore, just this one verse shows us a few key truths about being a witness for Jesus.

First, it reminds us God’s authority drives our witness. As these witnesses are introduced, we’re told their authority has been given to them by God. Let’s pause for just a second. John is told to share the gospel with people until Jesus returns. Then, when he’s given a picture of what this will look like, we hear this authority language. Does that ring any bells? “And Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:18-20

As we go out sharing the gospel, we don’t do it in our own strength. It is His authority that saves souls. We have to remember that. Before we see these witnesses doing anything, we’re told any power they have comes straight from Jesus.

Then, we see what they’re wearing and are reminded our witness will be heart-changing and heartbreaking. If you’ve read much of the Bible, this sackcloth imagery should be pretty familiar. People exercising authority didn’t wear sackcloth. That garb was reserved for people, well, with broken hearts. When something bad happened, especially in the context of repenting of sin, clothes would be torn and sackcloth would be donned.

I think that speaks powerfully to the nature of our message. We have authority from God, but our task won’t be easy. Our hearts will break as we strive to share hope with a world overwhelmed by brokenness. This also speaks to the circumstances of our delivery.

Sharing Jesus won’t always be received well. In fact, you might encounter resistance not only from outside the church community but often from within. Why? Because sharing Jesus is hard. It takes time, it takes commitment, and it calls us to live radically outside our comfort zones. People don’t like that.

Still, this passage also tells us witnessing will be a lifestyle. It might not be immediately apparent, but that seems to be the implication of the number listed here. A few weeks ago, we saw John refer to 42 months. This and the 1,260 days refer to the same amount of time. Looking at how these are used throughout Revelation, they seem specifically to represent the time before Jesus returns.

The switch between 42 months and 1,260 days signifies a change in perspective. When persecution is the focus, we see it referred to as 42 months because that doesn’t seem so bad. It can be endured; it won’t last forever! When the perspective shifts to witnessing, 1,260 days are used. This points to the daily nature of sharing the gospel and emphasizes how much can be accomplished if we don’t give up!

His authority saves souls. His compassion drives our steps. His mission is our life. Yeah, that’s what it looks like to be a witness for Jesus.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.