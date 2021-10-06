What 'everyday low prices' can teach us about health care

That leverage allows them to extract deep discounts from drug manufacturers. If drug makers want to have their products included on an insurer's formulary, they have to pay up. If they don't, the PBM will simply go with a drug maker that will.

In the market for insulin, PBMs routinely extract discounts exceeding 70%. They pocket some of that money and pass the bulk along to insurers.

Patients, meanwhile, pay a percentage of the insulin's full list price, which is many times higher than what the PBM negotiated with the manufacturer.

Consider the insulin made by Sanofi. From 2012 to 2019, its list price increased 140%, from about $150 to more than $350 per vial. But the amount of net revenue that Sanofi received, after paying discounts to insurers and PBMs, declined 41% during that time period.

Those insurers and PBMs didn't share those rebates directly with the people buying insulin. Instead, consumers had to cover for co-pays and co-insurance based on the escalating list price.

A patient with a 25% co-insurance requirement on a $350 drug got a bill for $87.50 at the pharmacy. That co-pay is greater than Sanofi actually received in total.