What goes up doesn’t always come down

The old adage of "What goes up must come down" seems to have been changed in this out-of-kilter decade. Now things that continually go up in price do not come down…. they're just repackaged.

Instead of inflation, it's now called "shrinkflation," which is a nonword that has been coined to make the situation sound less threatening and more user-friendly. It still translates to mean we're paying more and getting less.

One trip to your local market will verify this, as I found on my most recent food foraging expedition. I made a list of needed items (stress on the word "needed") before going shopping. The list serves a two-fold purpose: 1) It supposedly prevents me from impulse buying, and 2) from being an obstacle to other shoppers as I stand in the middle of an aisle, gazing absently into space, trying to remember what was on the list I made that is still laying pristinely on a counter at home.

The latter being the case, I resort to pushing the cart up and down each aisle as I try to visually recreate the list. This mostly results in "impulse" and "just-in-case" items being selected while the needed staples are forgotten. Not a good, thrifty shopping method.

With the ever-spiraling increase in prices, I've learned to make certain I have my list with me by putting it with the car keys. This works without fail. I might go without the list, but never without my car. I'm not certain how long this fail-safe strategy will work, though, given the daily increase in gas prices. If this continues much longer, I plan to start calling some of the still-traditional Amish members of our community to see if I can hire one of them to come fetch me with his horse-drawn wagon.

Even with my well-vetted list in hand, I've still learned to be wary. What you see is not what you get anymore. The previous standard weight of 16 ounces for canned veggies, fruits and sauces is now closer to 15 ounces. You can't tell this with a casual glance as the cans have been reduced either in height or circumference, so it's not noticeable. To me, one of the most obvious tells is now the size of the soup can. The familiar pleasantly plump-sized soup can now looks to have been on a Weight-Watchers diet and is noticeably thinner and maybe a cat's whisker shorter.

Containers of snacks aren't as brim-filled as a few months ago either. A "for instance" — I bought a standard size can of a well-known brand of potato chips this week. The can is the same height but read the net weight. Just a few turns around the sun ago, each can contained five ounces. Read the label today, and it states 4.9 ounces. Where did that extra 0.1 ounce go? How many thin, crisp chips does it take to equal 0.1 ounce? Does the removal of two or three chips (an uneducated guess on my part) really make that much difference in the manufacturer's profit margins? Well, certainly, when multiplied by the millions or so cans produced every day, it can.

It's only fair to note that not everything about the product packaging has been reduced. There was a noticeable increase in the fullness of the mustache on the face of the logo! Well done, you.

But here's the kicker: as the quantity is reduced, the price has correspondingly become higher! I must have missed that math class in economics when I was in high school, or Miss Tetley just omitted the chapter as being too confusing for us to understand and for her to try to explain. Even dauntless Miss Tetley knew that this was one thing where the truth "wasn't all going to come out in the wash."

The one item that brought near panic to my brain was being once again faced with nearly empty shelves in the toilet tissue aisle! The posted prices were still there and staggering, but only a few lone, less desirable brands remained. When did this start again?! I thought the previously immense number of tissue rolls purchased by the hoarders during the Covid pandemic would be enough to last into the next century!

I finally managed to unearth one package of four tissue rolls I found hidden behind a row of paper towels. I triumphantly added it to my few other purchases and went to the checkout lane. Here I was hit with so-called sticker shock! I heard the roaring of a tsunami wave in my head as I viewed the final total! Inflation had not only hit again… but this time, it carried a K.O. punch.

There went my hair appointment, a hoped-for trip to the Fox Theater, purchase of a new pair of Sketchers tennis shoes, and forget filling up the car's gas tank.

And I was still faced with the question, "What will I fix for dinner?"

Later, as I was putting the items away at home, I placed a roll of my newly purchased toilet tissue in the bathroom cabinet next to another roll I'd purchased a week or two ago. The last blow to my fast-crumbling credulity occurred when I saw that the new roll was shorter than the older one. Yes! Without a doubt.

I took them out and placed them side by side to make sure. Yep, the new one was ¼ inch shorter at 3¾ inches than the older roll that measured exactly four inches. I was flubber-blasted!

Is nothing sacred?!!!

A man's home may be his castle, but his bathroom is his sanctuary! Reduce the number of potato chips in a bag, leave out a few string beans in a can, or even one or two slices of bread in a loaf. But you're violating all laws of decency and commercial fair-trade when you start shrinking his toilet tissue!

Hands off! It's time to stop squeezing the Charmin!

Janet Douglas is the former managing editor of The Farmington Press and has served as the newspaper's "Around Town" columnist for many years.

