What if you don't know?

“When he called out, the seven thunders sounded. 4 And when the seven thunders had sounded, I was about to write, but I heard a voice from heaven saying, “Seal up what the seven thunders have said, and do not write it down.” Revelation 10:3-4 (ESV)

Revelation 10 started by pointing us to the magnitude of God’s authority over all creation. No matter what we’re facing, our God is sure. Then, verses 3 and 4 tell us… well, actually they tell us we’re not going to be told something!

That might seem frustrating, but it’s here on purpose, right? So, what is it telling us about Jesus? We’ve just seen He’s unshakably marvelous. Now, we’re seeing His ways aren’t ours.

There have been many proposed “answers” to explain these thunders, and I find that kind of funny. I don’t think it’s beneficial to spend time trying to explain what God determined didn’t need to be explained! What this does, however, is point us to an important truth. There are things about God and His work that will be beyond us.

We don’t like that. We like to assume we understand everything, and anything beyond our comprehension is simply incomprehensible nonsense. Be careful not to fall into that attitude of arrogance. We are meant to find God and to know Him. Yet, that doesn’t mean we’ll understand everything. His ways are not our ways. Yet, His ways work (Isaiah 55:8-11)!

One of my favorite verses in the Bible is Job 26:14. After declaring many of the amazing works of God, Job concludes by saying, “Behold, these are but the outskirts of His ways, and how small a whisper do we hear of Him! But the thunder of His power who can understand?” What we can know about God is rich and vibrant and fulfilling, but we’re just getting a glimpse!

No matter where you are in life, God is still God... and you’re not. We have to remember this. I have to remember this. There are things we won’t understand, but that doesn’t mean they are purposeless or outside the hand of the God whose majesty should both comfort and excite us! And exciting us with grace is exactly what He promises to do.

Even if we skip ahead just a few verses in chapter 10, we’ll see this. Here the messenger swears by the God of creation that there will be “no more delay,” but when the time comes for the seventh trumpet (the end of the world as we know it), “the mystery of God would be fulfilled, just as He announced to His servants the prophets.” What is this mystery? Well, Paul uses similar language several times in the New Testament to refer to the gospel, the good news of God’s plan to save us through Christ Jesus.

This is huge for us to remember. His ways might not always seem to make sense, but His ways always have a purpose, and they are always leading to His ultimate goal — our salvation! It might seem like chaos prevails, but Jesus is in control.

The end is coming. Sin will be defeated. It is easy to be bogged down by life and all the things we just don’t understand. Don’t be. Instead, remember His power, providence, and marvelous plan!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.