What is prayer?

In Luke 18, Jesus told a story about two men who went to the temple to pray. One said a beautiful prayer, bragging about how good he was, how much he gave, and how he was better he was than everyone else.

Although his prayer sounded impressive, the words were anything but beautiful to God. Jesus said the prayer of a tax cheat who was pleading for God’s mercy at the same time was far more acceptable.

The implication is that our words are far less significant to God than what is in our hearts. 1 Thessalonians 5:17 speaks of prayer by requiring something which at first sounds impossible when it simply says, “Pray continually.” (NIV)

How can someone pray 24 hours a day? If we are thinking about folding our hands and offering a traditional prayer, we cannot. However, if prayer is ultimately about learning to constantly rely upon God, this new concept of prayer makes perfect sense.

I am not minimizing the words used in prayer; but I am saying that prayer is far more than a speech to God. Patricia Hampl suggested prayer only seems like an act of language, but fundamentally, it is the act of placing ourselves in God’s care and acknowledging how much we need him.