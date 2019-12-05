One would think that being born and raised in the Midwest that I would always have known what being an American means. At a little past middle age, I was brought up in a time when American history and Western Civilization were disseminated by historians serious about accuracy and not what fits any cultural or political disposition. I was always respectful of the flag and appreciated the recitation of the national anthem.
The problem that I didn’t realize about these things is that they created a sort of remoteness to my sense of nationality. Growing up, I easily fit into the cultural and moral values of the time and did not realize that my being normal in a normal world was somewhat uniquely American and isolated to that time. The horrors of war were only in history books or acted out on a television screen. Although I saw the deep darkness done to our country on that bright, sunny day in September of 2001 as it was happening, I personally knew no one who died from these attacks. Watching buildings over a 1,000 miles away collapse on the news had a somewhat impersonal feel to it.
I never thought that anyone could teach me what being an American is really all about. I always believed that I would be offended by the very idea that I was deficient in understanding what I really was.
A couple of years ago things changed. The beginning of this change began with meeting an immigrant from Czechoslovakia. This man and his wife escaped the iron grip of the Soviet Bloc with nothing but the clothing they were wearing and made their way to America by a very circuitous route. I suspect that few people have a greater love for America than these people born and raised under true oppression. For those in today’s society who would think I am anti-immigrant, give us a million more of this man and America will simply improve in its greatness. It was the first true lesson for me.
The second lesson in learning what an American is came from a local elected official. At an Independence Day celebration, he gave a speech on the Founding Fathers of this country. It was not the normal speech listing the accomplishments of men like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. It was about the sacrifices that most of the founders suffered after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Many were imprisoned, lost their fortunes, lost families and suffered other calamities in the fight to form a great civilization.
Lesson number three was a cumulative side effect of my current employment. As a reporter covering multiple events honoring veterans, I witnessed the occasional bleak look in the eyes of worn and sometimes torn men who had seen things that most Americans living now could not possibly recreate in their minds. I saw firsthand the reverence these men had in handling a flag or properly conducting a ceremony. I heard the stark and haunting live performance of taps by a Junior ROTC Cadet while looking at a monument. Carved into that stone were the names of those who gave their souls back to God in horrific conditions far from home a stark reality not easily forgotten.
The final lesson that brought home to me what being an American is really about was the recent actions of the citizens of Hong Kong. The very idea that a people who desperately thirst to retain their freedoms and fight for more of them would take as their symbols the flag and anthem of a foreign country thousands of miles away is on its face very sobering. That those oppressed people who are at risk of arrest and imprisonment, torture and possibly death carry the flag of a country that is protested, burnt or otherwise maligned by some of its own citizens — those that are the most affluent, cosseted and coddled people to ever exist in world history is incredibly instructive.
Currently, there is this popular term called “woke.” On the internet, I find the term to mean among other things being conscious of oppression and injustice. I ask the question; who is really “woke” to oppression and injustice? I may not be “woke” in the sense of the term currently bandied about in today’s society, but I am awoke. I have been awakened to what it really means to be an American.
