What pleases God

I am grateful for my good friend David Shaw. He helps me edit each of the columns you read. Dave recently shared a story his pastor, Bradford Laubinger, shared Feb. 21 at First Baptist Church of Desloge.

Neighbors in a Michigan community were annoyed by the obnoxiously loud noise their young paperboy’s car made early each morning as he delivered their newspapers. It would probably have taken only a few phone calls from the neighborhood to get the paperboy fired, then the neighbors would not be awakened early each morning by his loud vehicle.

However, a few neighbors decided on a different course of action. Instead of complaining about the loud muffler, a few decided to help the obviously struggling young man. Several families agreed to chip in a few dollars, then more joined in and they soon raised $300 to put a new muffler on his vehicle. The problem was solved without having to call the police and the boy did not lose his job.

One neighbor did even more. He made it a point to get to know the paperboy. He soon learned his mother had recently died. He also learned the young man felt he had no other option than to drop out of high school and take any job so he could survive.