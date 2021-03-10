What pleases God

I am grateful for my good friend David Shaw. He helps me edit each of the columns you read. Dave recently shared a story his pastor, Bradford Laubinger, shared Feb. 21 at First Baptist Church of Desloge.
Neighbors in a Michigan community were annoyed by the obnoxiously loud noise their young paperboy’s car made early each morning as he delivered their newspapers. It would probably have taken only a few phone calls from the neighborhood to get the paperboy fired, then the neighbors would not be awakened early each morning by his loud vehicle.
However, a few neighbors decided on a different course of action. Instead of complaining about the loud muffler, a few decided to help the obviously struggling young man. Several families agreed to chip in a few dollars, then more joined in and they soon raised $300 to put a new muffler on his vehicle. The problem was solved without having to call the police and the boy did not lose his job.
One neighbor did even more. He made it a point to get to know the paperboy. He soon learned his mother had recently died. He also learned the young man felt he had no other option than to drop out of high school and take any job so he could survive.
The paperboy’s story soon spread throughout the neighborhood. Neighbors began discussing what else they could do to help this good kid who was down on his luck, but willing to work. Some committed to doing what they could to help him earn his GED.
Instead of focusing on the boy as a problem, they realized he was offering them the opportunity to help someone who needed assistance. What started as frustration turned into fresh perspective as the community invested in the young man. A boy who had few options was given a fresh lease on life. Remarkably the neighbor’s kindness changed not only the young man but also the neighborhood.
A related situation once occurred during Jesus’ earthly ministry when he told those listening to him they needed to become more like children. Jesus concluded by saying, “…Anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf is welcoming me.” (Matthew 18:5, NLT)
Jesus’ point is as simple as it is profound. When we help those who cannot help themselves, God views our kindness as if we are personally helping him. Far too often we write off those who irritate us instead of taking time to get to know and better understand them. Listening to others, being kind and being generous not only changes those we help, but also changes us. Perhaps most significantly, it pleases God too.