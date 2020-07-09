× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a storm rumbles toward the house at night, the first thing I do is look for my shoes. I am suddenly eight years old; my dad’s voice punches through the darkness. His shadow is outlined by the lightning that flashes through the window above my bed.

“Get your shoes on,” he’d say. “We have to be ready.”

Moving in time to the staccato thunder, my brothers and I stumbled into the living room and huddled together on the couch. Mom was already there, dressed as she had been when she’d said goodnight. Plus shoes.

While we sat, Dad patrolled the house. Room by room — window to window — he peered out at the darkness with gauging eyes.

Mom gathered us all closer. She pulled the old crocheted afghan from the back of the couch and wrapped its fuzzy tickle around our shapes.

I leaned my head against Mom’s soft chest and after a minute or two it was time for the game to begin.

“So.” she said as she patted her always-warm hands against her ample lap. “What if you had to choose?” Her eyes pinged against each of us in turn. If you had to leave the house in a hurry — and you could only save one thing. WHAT WOULD YOU TAKE?”