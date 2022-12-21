When peace comes

“When peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll. Whatever my lot, thou hath taught me to say: it is well, it is well with my soul.”

Horatio Spafford penned those words from a place of deep despair. Two years earlier, he and his wife had lost their 4-year-old son to scarlet fever. A few months later, many of their material possessions were lost in the great Chicago fire. Barely recovered from those wounds, his family planned a trip to Europe.

Delayed by business, he sent his wife and four daughters ahead of him. On the way, their ship collided with another, and only his wife survived. Upon receiving this tragic news, he went to meet her, and as he passed by the place where his daughters had lost their lives, he wrote this song.

How could he possibly have peace during this time? “Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, let this blest assurance control: that Christ hath regarded my helpless estate and hath shed His own blood for my soul!” He had peace that surpasses understanding because Jesus came victorious over sin and death and destruction.

After being told she would bear the Son of God and receiving encouragement from her relative Elizabeth, Mary sang too. Her song praised God — her savior and the savior of the world because “...His mercy is for those who fear Him from generation to generation.” Luke 1:50 (ESV)

This child she would bear would come bringing hope and providing mercy — the mercy we all so desperately need.

By nature, we’re enemies of God. We run our own way. We seek our own path. We skip headlong toward our own destruction. Without Jesus, we don’t have peace. Not real peace. Not peace that lasts beyond times of bliss and prosperity. Not peace that’s strong enough to face complete devastation and sing “it is well with my soul.” Not peace that comes conquering all that isn’t peace in our lives — all the selfishness and hostility, all the desolation and degradation.

“My sin — oh the bliss of this glorious thought — my sin — not in part but the whole — is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more. Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, oh my soul!” His mercy takes us from what we deserve and where we are headed and wraps us in His arms of forgiveness and love; and that mercy is for all who fear Him, all who trust and reverence Him wholeheartedly, all who call upon His name for rescue. Peace is indeed possible because the One who loves that much came and already took on Hell in your place.

Is it well, is it well with your soul?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.