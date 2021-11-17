When products sang

Shopping seemed to be more fun BTD (Back’n the Day) when a lot of products sang. A couple even danced! They sang and hummed and whirled right into our daily lives never to be forgotten. Even today when the product may be gone, the lyric lingers on!
Examples: What product would you walk a mile for? What hair product claimed that a “little dab'll do ya,” and could change a man from “erh” to “WOW?"
The products didn’t actually sing of course, but their names certainly were. Over and over the name would be repeated in a happy, catchy jingle that soon resonated in your mind and throughout your body. You’d hum that jingle long after it was over; you’d hum it while bathing, dressing, eating, driving, working and even when trying to fall asleep.
When the jingle became a brain worm lodged permanently in our minds and the whole world went around humming “I’d like to be an Oscar Mayer Weiner”… that’s when the advertisers knew it had been money well spent!
Numerous times I found myself humming the Campbell Soup jingle as I wheeled my cart along the grocery market aisles. I’d quickly look around to see if I’d been overheard, only to hear an entire choir of shoppers singing “….that’s what Campbell Soups are, um, um good!”
Humming and singing product commercials became a national craze. It was contagious. They were everywhere. And we all knew them and sang along.
How many of you can supply the lyrics when you see the name Pepsi Cola? Right now the words, “….Hits the spot, twelve full ounces that’s a lot….”. If you’re over 60, it’s a bet that you can finish the lyric.
Don’t be embarrassed, that brain worm was so well implanted in each of us of a certain age, that we’ll probably have it sung at our funerals because it’s the only song we can remember. (Well, that and “Jesus Loves Me.) Be that as it may, jingles were (and are) a proven way to familiarize the population with product names that come to mind when you’re cruising the supermarket trying to decide what to have for dinner tonight.
If you needed laundry soap while shopping, you automatically reached for either a box of Rinso Soap Powder humming, “Rinso white, Rinso bright…happy little washday song!” or Duz laundry soap, “D-u-z, D-u-z …..D-U-Z does everything!” (Rinso hasn’t been manufactured since the mid-1970s, but if you’re still a die-hard fan, you can buy a box of the detergent on eBay for about $26 plus shipping and hope it doesn’t get wet en route.)
Need toothpaste? Buy Pepsodent and “you’ll wonder where the yellow went!” Cereal? “Snap, crackle, pop” and you’ve got a box of snappy Rice Krispies. Canned veggies? We just “go to the valley of the jolly ..Ho-Ho-Ho… Green Giant.”
It doesn’t matter what’s on the list in your wallet… there’s a good possibility there’s a jingle to go with it. From soft drinks (soda pop if you’re from below the Mason-Dixon line) to cars, you’ll recognize the name from the song you sing. Name that tune…Band Aid… Pillsbury Flour… Doublemint Chewing Gum and Winston Cigarettes. I bet you got at least three out of four of them right.
The next time you return home from shopping with several items that weren’t on your list, don’t become annoyed with yourself. It was likely due to the prompting of the tunes you were humming as you shopped. We’re all products of the marketing jingles that we’ve been bombarded with since we were old enough to say, “Want that!”
(By the way, the answer to the end of the Pepsi lyric was “…Twice as much for a nickel too…Pepsi Cola is the drink for you…”. Of course, that was back when the nickel still had a buffalo on one side and an Indian head on the other.)
Get rid of your headache and settle your upset stomach with the product that goes “Plop, plop..fizz, fizz”; go “buy the world a Coke” and hum along as you drive to “see the USA in your Chevrolet!”
And, “Have a good day!”