When products sang

How many of you can supply the lyrics when you see the name Pepsi Cola? Right now the words, “….Hits the spot, twelve full ounces that’s a lot….”. If you’re over 60, it’s a bet that you can finish the lyric.

Don’t be embarrassed, that brain worm was so well implanted in each of us of a certain age, that we’ll probably have it sung at our funerals because it’s the only song we can remember. (Well, that and “Jesus Loves Me.) Be that as it may, jingles were (and are) a proven way to familiarize the population with product names that come to mind when you’re cruising the supermarket trying to decide what to have for dinner tonight.

If you needed laundry soap while shopping, you automatically reached for either a box of Rinso Soap Powder humming, “Rinso white, Rinso bright…happy little washday song!” or Duz laundry soap, “D-u-z, D-u-z …..D-U-Z does everything!” (Rinso hasn’t been manufactured since the mid-1970s, but if you’re still a die-hard fan, you can buy a box of the detergent on eBay for about $26 plus shipping and hope it doesn’t get wet en route.)

Need toothpaste? Buy Pepsodent and “you’ll wonder where the yellow went!” Cereal? “Snap, crackle, pop” and you’ve got a box of snappy Rice Krispies. Canned veggies? We just “go to the valley of the jolly ..Ho-Ho-Ho… Green Giant.”