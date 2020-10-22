When saving for retirement is a struggle

Throughout my career, I’ve talked to countless people who sleepwalk through life and have no plan for their financial future. They live in a fantasy land of wishful thinking, assuming the government will take care of them or their kids will step up to the plate.

National Save for Retirement Week is Oct. 18–24. I love taking this opportunity to remind people of one simple truth: Your dreams are your responsibility. If you don’t save and invest now, you won’t have anything to enjoy later.

But what does this look like on a practical level? How in the world do you build wealth when you feel like you’re struggling to keep your head above water? The answer is simple: Focus on what you can control and let go of the rest.

Of course, there are many things you can’t control, like the pandemic or the rise and fall of the stock market. But you have more power than you think. Here are some things you can control, starting now:

You can control your spending — Your income is your greatest wealth-building tool. But if you’ve chosen to take on debt, you’re making lenders rich, not yourself! I want you to get out of debt so you can stop paying interest and start earning interest.