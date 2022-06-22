When summers were cool

Well, here it is — the weather we swore we wouldn’t complain about last winter. Remember when it was cloudy every day for over a month? Remember how desperate we were to see a sunny day?

Take a good look.

Summer is baking the air; mixing a glob of hazy sun together with thick humidity and just a dash of billowy clouds for visual flavor. The wind teases us with promise but produces only dry throats and limp hair.

The elderly venture out in the early morning and rush around to get everything done before the sun makes the day dangerous. Parents buy sunblock by the gallons for their children, slathering tender noses and ears as they go careening past on their way out the door.

Cats lengthen their bodies as they lie on porches and snooze to make narrower targets for the sun’s rays, and dogs air condition themselves with dripping tongues that jiggle in time to their doggy breaths.

Gardens will soon be yielding the vegetables that we dreamed about all winter: tomatoes that taste like tomatoes and green beans that snap with a satisfying sound when broken for cooking.

The air is full of insect sounds of varying volumes and the night is gifted with fireflies flashing secret love letters to each other.

This is the summertime we waited for all those dreary, bitter winter days. We couldn’t wait to get out and walk around our yards, plant flowers, sit on lawn chairs and watch the sky change from dawn pink to midday blue to evening magenta.

But what are we saying now?

“It’s miserable out here!” “I’ll bet it’s going to hit 100 degrees and the humidity is horrible!” “My car is like an oven… I just dread going outside!”

And on, and on and on.

Instead of mumbling and groaning about the weather conditions that come every year at this time, it might be better to remember back to the days we were kids and treasured each moment of summer and the fun it offered.

From morning till night, we found ways to fill the long, hazy days: playing in the water hose, riding bikes, organizing games only kids found logical. We watched the puffy clouds change from dragons to faces to just clouds again.

We sweated dirt; lines of dust moistened with the fun we’d had. Our hair smelled musty and dank and we itched from mosquito bites we didn’t remember getting.

Then, the best fun of summer happened. The sun dipped below the horizon, letting nighttime bring its magic to the backyard.

The crickets and cicadas creaked out their tribute to the night as we ran fearlessly into the deepening darkness, playing games like Swinging Statues or Hide and Seek until it got too dark to see. Then we’d gather close, our voices and activity winding down along with the day.

And finally, we watched the sky, hoping to be the one to see the first star so we could “have the wish we wished tonight”.

When Mom called us from the screen door we went inside grudgingly, facing the bath to come, the tick inspection and the hair scrubbing. Only then were we allowed to slide into bed under the breeze of whirring fans.

We snuggled in and watched our jar of fireflies sing their blinking lullabies to our tired eyes.

We fell asleep, deeply and purposely, happy to know that tomorrow would bring another summer day just like the one we were leaving.

And on, and on and on.

Remember back to a time when summer was not a burden but rather a wonder of sights, sounds and feelings. Get a jar, fill it with fireflies and let their glow make old eyes see summer through the shimmer of younger days.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

