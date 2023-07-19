Last week, in what has become our summer discussion of 1 Thessalonians 2:17-3:10, we looked at what Paul says about facing opposition. Specifically, he called us to never forget God’s sovereignty, no matter the circumstances. As the passage continues, we’re told this understanding should lead to continued service.

Paul wanted to be with the Thessalonians, and though he couldn’t come himself, he didn’t give up. He found other ways to reach out. The letter he wrote was one of those, but before that, he also sent Timothy.

“Therefore when we could bear it no longer, we were willing to be left behind at Athens alone, and we sent Timothy, our brother and God's coworker in the gospel of Christ, to establish and exhort you in your faith, that no one be moved by these afflictions.” 1 Thessalonians 3:1-3 (ESV)

Notice he calls Timothy a coworker with God. This is such an awesome description and one we should take to heart. The idea of co-laboring is working alongside towards the same end and for the same purpose. It is true that Timothy and Paul were coworkers in that sense, but on a much deeper level, what made Timothy an effective minister to send to Thessalonica was that he was working with Jesus.

Guys, that perspective is huge! Let me try to illustrate it like this. As far as NBA basketball goes, the Denver Nuggets have been my team for the past several years. As such, I’m not much of a Lakers fan. When they met in the conference finals this year, I was convinced from the beginning that the Nuggets were the better team. However, I couldn’t count the Lakers out… because they have Lebron James. You might have strong feelings about where he ranks amongst all-time greats, or you might not know too much about him at all, but let me just say that for the past 20 years, just having him on the team has proven to often be enough to make all the difference.

In fact, even as a Nuggets fan, given the opportunity to play two-on-two against anyone in the world, I’d feel pretty good about my chances if he was my partner. And that’s a flawed human basketball player! What about the King of Kings, Master of the Universe, Creator of All Things, Great Lover of the World? Belonging to Him is a game changer. If we’re working with Him — striving to love Him and love people like He’s called us to — what in the world are we afraid of?

I guess that also leads to the question: if you’re working with Him, what in the world are you doing? These verses tell us what it looked like in Timothy’s life. He went to establish and exhort. The word establish implies making something solid or firm. It actually plays off Paul saying earlier that he didn’t want these young believers to be moved or shaken by the afflictions they were facing. Timothy came to make sure their foundation was solidly built on the truth of Jesus. This implies instruction. Teaching and applying the Bible.

What about exhorting? Well, I think there is actually some “directing” implied with this, as well. However, it also means to encourage or comfort. It’s the beautiful balance of truth and love we see developed all throughout Scripture. It’s what we’re meant to be about. Show the truth. Teach the truth. Lay the foundation — and love, love, love, love, love!

When the going gets tough, believers remember God’s sovereignty, find ways to walk with Jesus and point to the truth in love. Why not give that a try today?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.