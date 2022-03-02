“Where do you get your ideas?” That’s a question frequently asked of anyone who writes.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a well-known, popular, best-selling author or a freelance columnist for a small-town newspaper. The question remains the same. People who don’t struggle with trying to put together words in some orderly fashion to form a cohesive sentence for a living are always curious as to how those of us who do are inspired.

There are times when I’m tempted to reply, “There’s an online site that provides a list of ideas and thought starters for writers. It also provides an assortment of characters to choose from and an opening line or two to get the creative juices flowing. It’s called RABBIT HOLE FOR WRITERS.”

I smile as they hurry to write down the information, and then I rush to my own computer and launch a search for such a site. That’s another trait of writers…. we’re often caught up in our own fantasies. “Hey wait! What if there really is such a site? Or I could create a page and write one? Great idea!!!”

Then reality gives me a thump on the forehead with a reminder that there are already hundreds of self-help books, articles, seminars, and online sites that promise to provide everything you need to know about “How to become a successful writer.” I’ve even attended one such seminar and read one or two of those books myself and never found the magic key. The standard gem they provide is: “Write about what you know.”

That’s fine if you’ve been an arctic explorer, a deep-sea diver who studies the eating habits of sharks or survived a year living alone on a remote island with not a Quick-Shop or Starbucks in sight!

But as for the rest of us, our lives are more humdrum and mostly about discovering the joys of finding a way to get rid of the ring around the bathtub, fighting morning and evening traffic jams as we drive to and from work, trying to get a household budget to balance, and hanging up on telemarketers. Our lives are not lived in glorious technicolor with dancing soap bubbles in our sink or as members of a deliriously happy Walton or Brady family.

We’re left knowing it all comes down to ourselves and our computers slogging it out word by elusive word and fleeting thoughts.

I can’t speak for other writers, but for myself, thoughts and writing either flow like a creek in spate or it’s mining for gold from dry diggings. More times than not, it’s likely to be more frustration and perspiration (and even imprecation) than inspiration. It’s not an easy path a writer treads from the optimistic first step onto a swampy path with only a vague gist of a subject as a guide that, hopefully, leads to a distant, triumphant finish when you type the last word.

There are exceptions and I admire tremendously the ability of those who can sit down, start writing and the words, sentences and paragraphs appear in orderly and erudite fashion without hesitation or misspelling. I know of several who fit this category, but two local writers I have known immediately come to mind — Bob Lewis and Wit Ledbetter. Sadly, they are both now deceased, but I still marvel at their purity and ease of writing. When they wrote it seemed the words had just been waiting to be released and came happily gushing forth. How I miss the humor, style and elegance of their writing.

In reality, I know it wasn’t that simple for them and they too had their moments of frustration and did a lot of rewriting. But they did seem to have that magic touch where words sprang effortlessly from their brain to their fingertips and poured onto the page like a lava flow until they typed -30- which is the old newspaper sign for finished and print.

Most of us have about a 10% chance of that ever occurring. Too often we find ourselves instead digressing and stranded on byways and backstreets and struggling to get back on the path.

So, why do we do it? It could be ego, this wanting to see our written words in print for others to read, but in most cases, that’s not the motivation. For most of us, I think we write because we have to. There is some eccentric cell in our DNA that pushes us to put pen to paper to record the thoughts and words that insistently demand to be released. Otherwise, I can’t imagine anyone subjecting themselves to hours of staring at a blank screen or piece of paper, trying desperately to come up with something, anything that awakens our writing Muse.

The Muse, like the good fairy, is a very whimsical lady. There are times she showers you with confidence, creativity and clarity and you are carried along on the bounty of her inspiration. But just as quickly she can go skipping off to sprinkle her charms on some other stalled mind. You learn to write quickly when she favors you with her presence and to ride the aftermath of her benevolence as long as possible. Then It’s back to your own lesser human skills. Be thankful when the Muse is with you as it’s the difference between inspired writing and mundane prose. It would be wonderful if I had her on speed dial to call up whenever I hit a block. Unfortunately, her number is so secure and secret that even the hackers can’t find it.

In the absence of the Muse, I tend to write about familiar and personal experiences. I have no compunction about using excerpts from the experiences and anecdotes of others when they are humorous, educational, insightful or an example of human nature at its best. I seldom use real names or include information that may identify anyone. I use these bits and pieces to illustrate how human and alike we all are and not to embarrass or judge. We all have moments in our lives that are dramatic, illuminating, life-changing or just plain falling-down funny! Those I can never pass up.

Occasionally, I’ll see, hear, or read something that strikes an “Ah-Ha” chord for a column. There have even been a few times when I’ve received an idea in a dream. But that’s very tricky. Something you perceive to be brilliant in a dream often becomes a Rubik’s Cube when you try to assemble it once you’re awake. It makes no sense at all no matter how you twist and turn the words.

Some of the columns I’ve written have been good, some so-so, and one or two should never have been printed. But occasionally a piece has given me great pride. Those are the ones that I’ve written about someone I have known, cherished, and found profoundly admirable. These are the ones where I cry while writing them as each word is pulled straight from my heart.

I’m always gratified when someone comments on something I’ve written, even if it’s to criticize or point out an error. At least I know they’ve taken the time to read the column and I appreciate that. If writers don’t get feedback, it becomes the old question: “Does a falling tree in a forest make a sound when there is no one to hear it?”

On reflecting on the opening question, “Where do you get your ideas?” I think my stock answer from now on will be, “The Notions Department at Walmart. You’ll always find something to write about there.”

And that’s -30-

