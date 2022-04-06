Whistle while you work

My mother loved to whistle. I usually always knew where she was as I could just follow the whistling to the source. When her oldest sister would hear her whistling, she’d recite this little poem:

“A whistling woman and a cackling hen, both will come to a no good end!”

Mom would just laugh and continue whistling. She whistled while she did housework, cooked, ironed, and hung out clothes to dry. She’d whistle along with the radio. She’d whistle at something surprising; when she wanted me to come home; when she was happy, amazed, sad or distracted.

She loved it when dad’s brother Jim would come to visit as he also was a whistler. Together they sounded like an entire aviary of birds had settled in our yard. They’d trill and thrum, warble, and whirr, they’d solo and harmonize until the entire house vibrated and hummed.

I was awed… I could not whistle.

Oh, I tried. I’d blow and pucker, tuck my tongue behind my teeth, scrunch up my face and wrinkle my nose. I’d blow hard, I’d blow soft. I’d blow out and I’d blow from the side of my mouth. Nothing.

For some reason, I simply could not whistle. While I was making attempts to whistle, my good dog, Jack would sit beside me with a puzzled look, wondering if I was choking and he should go get mom.

My dog was one reason I wanted to learn to whistle. I wanted to be able to call him by whistling like the other members of the family did. They’d make a loud, high “phewt, phewt, phewt” sound and Jack would come running.

I wanted to do that.

Finally in frustration I developed my own method for calling my dog. I’d stand in the front yard and loudly call “whita-whita-woo!” Those who heard me would look at me strangely wondering what I was doing. But my good dog knew.

He’d figured out that this was my way to whistle for him, and no matter where he was, when he’d hear that “whita-whita-woo,” he’d come to me and look up as though congratulating me on my so-called whistling. I was happy and thrilled.

I just left my whistling attempts at that and accepted that I was a non-whistler to the world. Maybe I couldn’t “Whistle up the wind” but I could whistle up my dog.

Another musical member of my family was my grandfather Earnest. He could play the harmonica, sing and do the Irish Jig. He often performed for us while sitting by the old wood cookstove in Auntie’s kitchen or in warm weather, standing on the porch while I sat on the steps as his audience of one.

He sang the old songs of his childhood that he had been taught by his mother. I later learned these were old English folk songs that had been handed down through the generations. One I particularly remember him singing when I was about 5 or 6 was “Two Little Babes Lost in the Wood” which originated in 1601 or earlier.

As there are several verses, I’ve included only the words to the first and closing ones. Spoiler note: Don’t read any further if you are tender-hearted and don’t read to children under 18! It’s a terribly sad little song.

Two Little Babes Lost in the Woods

“My dears, don't you know how a long time ago

There were two little babies whose names I don't know?

They were stolen away on a bright summer's day

And were lost in a wood, as I've heard people say.

(Several verses and chorus omitted here)

“And when it was night so sad was their plight,

Oh the sun it went down and the moon gave no light.

They wept and they cried, they sobbed and they sighed

And long before morning they lay down and died.

“And when they were dead, the robins so red

Brought strawberry leaves and all over them spread.

And all the day long, the green branches among,

They sweetly did whistle and this was their song.

Chorus:

“Pretty babes in the wood, sweet babes in the wood

And it's oh the sad tale of the babes in the wood.”

By then I was crying, but when grandpa finished the song, I’d always say, “Oh, Grandpa… sing it again.”

My grandfather’s youngest child, Wanda, now 96 and my only remaining aunt, said she remembers her dad doing the Irish Jig. He liked to dance, and in his day he loved the gatherings (Aunt Wanda calls it "Play Parties,”) to dance and do lots of singing. She said she supposed today he’d be called “A Party Animal!”

I can’t do the Irish Jig, play the harmonica or sing either. Obviously, I missed the musical gene entirely from both sides. But I did know how to improvise whistling that my dog recognized… or at least was kind enough to pretend he did. “Whita-whita-woo!”

