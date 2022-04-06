“When He opened the sixth seal, I looked, and behold, there was a great earthquake, and the sun became black as sackcloth, the full moon became like blood, and the stars of the sky fell to the earth as the fig tree sheds its winter fruit when shaken by a gale. The sky vanished like a scroll that is being rolled up, and every mountain and island was removed from its place. Then the kings of the earth and the great ones and the generals and the rich and the powerful, and everyone, slave and free, hid themselves in the caves and among the rocks of the mountains, calling to the mountains and rocks, 'Fall on us and hide us from the face of Him who is seated on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb, for the great day of their wrath has come, and who can stand?'" Revelation 6:12-17 (ESV)

Regardless of where you are when you find this column, that passage is likely to strike a less-than-encouraging chord. Here we’re given a picture of mass destruction culminating in this desperate question: “Who Can Stand?” I want to unpack this a bit, but in case I’m already about to lose you, please hold on to these truths: there will be both mass destruction and mass rejection until Jesus returns, but those rescued by Him will stand. Will you?

The most obvious portion of this passage points to the destruction of sin. It’s running rampant and causing mayhem. Yet, all the Old Testament imagery here reminds us God isn’t standing by idly. He’s moving in big ways to redeem and restore. Still, until He returns, we’ll be faced with the physical consequences of living in a world ravished by sin… and that’s not the most devastating part of this passage.

Alongside the mass destruction, there will be mass rejection coming from, well, everyone. The powerful. The needy. The influential. The forgotten. Guys, sin is not “someone else’s problem.” It affects us all, and faced with the destruction it causes, many people will choose to allow sin to rule in their hearts anyway. They’ll flee the judge instead of running to the savior. In fact, they’ll blame God for the destruction of sin. Why? Because it’s always easier to cast blame than face responsibility.

This is heartbreaking and adds a painful poignancy to our title question: who will stand? Praise the Lord, we get an answer!

See, chapter 6 ends with this vital question. Chapter 7 takes up the answer. We don’t have time in this column to dive fully into it, but I couldn’t leave you with despair when there's so much hope!

Look ahead at these beautiful words in Revelation 7:9-10.“After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands, 10 and crying out with a loud voice, "Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!"

In the midst of this controlled chaos, because of the love of Jesus, a multicultural multitude will be standing safely before the throne of God! This isn’t just a salvation for America or people of European descent. Jesus came to rescue all who will come!

We have a picture of those purified and covered by Jesus’ righteousness. They’re able to stand because of what He’s done for them, and they know this, so they’re treating Him like the king He is. In fact, this imagery might be especially familiar since we’re only a few weeks away from Palm Sunday. As Jesus rode into Jerusalem, the crowds laid down palm branches approaching Him like a conquering king and calling for His salvation. Many didn't fully understand what they were doing. This group, though, gets it. He’s their king, and they worship Him as their savior!

The world might be falling apart, but Jesus is standing in the midst of that storm calling His people to hope. So, will you stand in His grace or run from His face?

Until next week, live everyday like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

