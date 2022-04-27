Who’s wiping your tears?

“Therefore they are before the throne of God, and serve Him day and night in His temple; and He who sits on the throne will shelter them with His presence. They shall hunger no more, neither thirst anymore; the sun shall not strike them, nor any scorching heat. For the Lamb in the midst of the throne will be their shepherd, and He will guide them to springs of living water, and God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” Revelation 7:15-17 (ESV)

I have four kids, so I wipe a lot of tears. My wife wipes more. Not because she’s more caring, not because the kids cry more in her presence, not even because I’m less comforting (though this might be true), but because anytime they’re hurt, she swoops in! I might have the child wrapped securely in my arms, but in Melissa’s mind, none of our children are really okay until they’re consumed by her comfort. Because of this, my kiddos have absolutely no reason to ever question her love.

At this point in Revelation, we’re given a similar picture. We’re shown the redeemed who have been rescued from this fallen world. They are washed clean by the blood of the Lamb… who is also their Shepherd! The one who is in control and guiding their steps, died in their place. Now, He leads them by springs of living waters. This might remind you of Psalm 23: "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters..." Or possibly, the story of the woman at the well, when Jesus says, "whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life” – John 4:14. This water, His salvation, will never run dry.

Those rescued in Heaven will also be remarkably comforted! There won’t be hunger, or thirst, or physical pain… or tears. I can’t make this any clearer. This world is hard. It is full of heartbreak and disappointments. We lose those we love. We experience ridicule. We are hurt by and hurt those around us. There are many reasons for tears. Yet, this is not forever! Like Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 4:17-18, this light, momentary affliction is preparing us for something eternally better. There will be no more need for tears. AND, if that wasn't encouraging enough, look at the verse again. He doesn't just say, “you won't cry anymore.” He says, “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” He doesn’t delegate this task to another. In an ultimate display of fatherly compassion, the hands that formed the universe choose to reach down to wipe your tears.

Guys, you’ll never really be okay until you’re consumed by His comfort!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

