Who's WHO?

Man! That WHO was really sneaky — and good! It had taken me months of searching to find my cousin’s diary and WHO found it in one day! If I only knew WHO, maybe he could tell me how he did it so quickly.

I decided that once you reached a certain age (over 16) you got to know WHO. Well, that was something to look forward to. But in the meantime, it was very frustrating.

I heard about him all of the time! He was everywhere and everyone seemed to know WHO, but me. I’d hear adults talking and they’d say things like, “WHO was at church Sunday?” or the meeting or anyplace else where people gathered. He really got around, but never where I was.

I almost found out WHO’s name one time when my teenage cousin and a friend were talking and the friend said, “Do you know WHO was with Sally at the movies last night? Excited, I moved in a little closer only to hear my cousin reply, “Yeah, she said that she was going with him.”

Well double RATS! Him who? That was no help at all.