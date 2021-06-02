Who's WHO?

A lot of young kids have imaginary friends.
Not me. Instead, I was busy trying to figure out who “WHO” was.
I heard about him all of the time as the adults around me were forever asking or talking about him/her/it. I thought it was a young boy rather like Peter Pan, that was mostly invisible appearing only when he wanted to. He had a lot of talents and often came in handy, as causing mischief was one of his better-known habits.
A vase got broken, wet towels left on the bathroom floor, a wastebasket turned over, a slice of cake disappeared, or a glass of milk or Kool-Aid was spilled and an adult, usually someone’s mom, would appear and say, “WHO did that?!!!”
Of course, none of my young friends nor I ever knew anything about the incident, so if WHO got blamed, that was fine with us. We’d quickly disappear and stay out of sight until someone, possibly WHO, cleaned up the mess. We decided that if WHO ever got caught, he would really be in big trouble!
Still, it bothered me. How come I never knew WHO? I came to believe that only adults knew WHO, although once in a while an older sibling would some storming into a room or the yard where we were playing and demand, “All right, I’m telling mom! WHO was reading my diary?” or “WHO took my baseball glove?” depending on the gender.
Man! That WHO was really sneaky — and good! It had taken me months of searching to find my cousin’s diary and WHO found it in one day! If I only knew WHO, maybe he could tell me how he did it so quickly.
I decided that once you reached a certain age (over 16) you got to know WHO. Well, that was something to look forward to. But in the meantime, it was very frustrating.
I heard about him all of the time! He was everywhere and everyone seemed to know WHO, but me. I’d hear adults talking and they’d say things like, “WHO was at church Sunday?” or the meeting or anyplace else where people gathered. He really got around, but never where I was.
I almost found out WHO’s name one time when my teenage cousin and a friend were talking and the friend said, “Do you know WHO was with Sally at the movies last night? Excited, I moved in a little closer only to hear my cousin reply, “Yeah, she said that she was going with him.”
Well double RATS! Him who? That was no help at all.
WHO could also be helpful it seemed, as adults would often say things like, “WHO could fix the television...” or “WHO could chair the bake sale this year.” There seemed to be no end to his talents — he could even drive! A lady we were visiting said, “I’d like to go to visit my aunt in another town, but I don’t have anyone to drive my car.” My mom said, “Oh, I know WHO will take you.”
Occasionally, she’d looked at our dog Jack, and say, “WHO’s a good boy?” Jack would just look smug and wag his tail. Oh, sure! I’m the one that would sneak him tidbits from my plate at the dinner table, but he never once let on that he knew WHO.
My mom knew WHO pretty well. She’d say things like, “I know WHO will get in trouble if they don’t stop doing that!” or “I know WHO did that!” She was always blaming him for things. He was also the one she expected to do things for her: “WHO will take the trash out?”, “WHO will help wash the dinner dishes?”, or “WHO will walk the dog?” I don’t know where WHO disappeared to at those times, but I was usually the one that ended up doing them in his place.
I never found out as a kid who WHO was or where you could find him. But I did learn one thing:
WHO never was on first base!