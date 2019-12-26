A resident recently asked me why the city of Farmington condemns houses. The answer is simple – we condemn dangerous property and enforce property maintenance codes for public safety, to protect the property values of neighboring homes and to keep our city looking its best.
We all want our neighborhoods to be well-maintained and for our property values to be protected. When there is an old abandoned house in a neighborhood, it discourages homeowners from maintaining their own property or investing in additions or remodeling, discourages new buyers and builders from investing in the area. Another obvious problem is the infestation of rodents that often accompanies vacant property.
During the past few years code enforcement efforts have led to the demolition of 19 derelict residential houses, removal of 3 uninhabitable mobile homes, restoration of 4 houses, and the demolition of numerous sheds and outbuildings. If you take the time to drive around town and look for buildings that still need attention, you will find several.
Often, the homes are foreclosed properties that are in the hands of out of state banks, or the owner has passed away without any relatives or an estate. Sometimes, the properties were simply abandoned by their owners. The City purchased a few derelict houses to build storm water detention basins or parking lots. St. Francois County Habitat for Humanity has been a great partner in helping to acquire and demolish some housing.
Our biannual citizen survey always shows that residents want stricter code and nuisance enforcement. Two years ago we added a new position for the sole purpose of enforcing nuisance and building violations; that task was previously handled by the police department.
Hope everyone has a Happy New Year and I look forward to another Mayor’s Note in 2020!
Mayor Larry Forsythe
