Why Will You Be Silent?

In Revelation chapter 5, the apostle John was shown a scroll perfectly sealed with seven seals — which represented God’s plans and purposes to redeem the world — and he’s told only the Lamb of God is worthy to open that scroll and execute those plans. Then, John saw Jesus proceed to do just that.

In the first six seals, we’re shown the inevitable destruction and rejection that will come until Christ returns. Then, Jesus paused before opening the seventh seal to remind us why we can have hope in the midst of all that devastation and gave us a breathtaking picture of His people rescued, restored, and worshiping in an absolutely stunning Heaven.

Now, three chapters later, we’re coming to that seventh and final seal, and it’s… well, let’s read it. “1 When the Lamb opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour.” Revelation 8:1 (ESV)

Not what you were expecting? Death, destruction, martyrdom, calamity, and… a half-hour of silence? It’s easy to read this as anti-climatic. I mean, this is the last seal. It should be telling us about Jesus’ triumphant return, so shouldn’t there be more? I don’t know, triumph? Don’t worry. That’s coming. However, since this whole book is meant to reveal Jesus to us, we need to step back and consider what this silence is telling us about Him. When we do, it is pretty spectacular!

This half-hour of silence might seem out of place after the chaos leading up to it. However, there are at least two points worth mentioning here. First, in a very real way, this is the calm before the storm for many. Jesus is returning, and He’s coming to judge the world.

Pastor Kevin DeYoung compared this to a baby meltdown. As a dad of four, this resonates with me. The worst cries usually start with contorted faces and breathless silence. It’s like they’re building up for volcanic eruptions. I think this is true of the passage, as well. There will be many who see Jesus’ return and will be immediately filled with dread because they did not want Him to be real. It might start as silence, but it’s building to something else.

However, the flip side of this silence could be compared to a groom seeing his bride for the first time. I’ve done a lot of weddings. At the best ones, there is something almost magical about when the bride comes down the aisle. Everyone has been waiting for this. The guests eagerly rise to their feet. The bridesmaids exchange giddy smiles. Her parents are a mess of emotions.

She’s stunning, and no one can look away. But you know who’s no longer chatting under his breath with me or goofing around with his buddies? The groom. In fact, in my favorite weddings, he doesn’t make a sound at all… until he loses it and starts ugly-crying. Why? Because he’s completely blown away and humbled that she’s here for him.

I think that illustrates this silence well. God shows up, and the world is astonished and amazed — and, just maybe, starts taking Psalm 46:10 seriously. “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!”

When Jesus returns, He’s going to take your breath away for one reason or the other. Why will you be silent?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

