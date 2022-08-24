Why would you want to stay a teacher?

“And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” Esther 4:14b (ESV)

School is back in session. Honestly, that doesn’t seem possible, and I feel this way at the end of every summer. They just go by so fast. It’s not the mythical 104 days about which Phineas and Ferb crooned so elegantly. It’s like 85. Of course, I teach summer school, so it’s more like 65. I also continue teaching courses for MAC, and I’m a pastor, so… Yeah, summer blinks by.

Still, Open House gets me every time. I love seeing my students come through those doors. I love meeting new and returning parents. Frankly, I love my job. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the most common theme in education lately.

This year, our district recognized teachers for years of service. Among these awards were those given to teachers starting their second year with the district. The award was “for actually coming back.” It was said tongue in cheek, but it reflects a sad reality. People have been leaving the profession in droves. In fact, across the country, many positions will remain unfilled even as the school year kicks off.

Why? Teaching is hard. Teaching through a pandemic was extra hard. And, cliché as it sounds, teaching for a living can be financially… interesting.

So why come back? When Esther was taken from her home and forced into an arranged marriage, her uncle recognized she was placed there “for such a time as this”. God had a purpose she didn’t see coming. We should look at our circumstances like that! Where you are is your most immediate mission field, and no one is ever anywhere by accident. Teacher or not, this is true for you today.

Now, teachers, please hear this. Lives are brought into your path on purpose. I know it’s not always easy to see this through the chaos. In fact, some days will try real hard to suck every sense of meaning from your soul! Yet, if you have the light of Jesus in your life, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house.”(Matthew 5:14-15 ESV)

For about the next 170 days, approximately 66 less than that glorious Phineas and Ferb summer, we have a chance to be part of what God is doing in kids' lives. That’s why we come back.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.