Why you should vote 'NO' on Amendment 3

It is no exaggeration to say politics in our country is broken. The reasons abound, but high on the list is polarization — the vast gulf in goodwill and beliefs that now separates the two major political parties.

Missouri voters who want to do something about it have a chance on Nov. 3. They can vote No on Amendment 3.

The truth is Amendment 3 should not even be on the ballot. The Missouri Legislature put it there to its shame. Without it, many of its members feared their seats might lose their built-in safety. As a result, many of them actually might have to listen to the majority of the voters in their districts instead of only a portion of the members of their own party.

These sorts of changes have been on the horizon now since 2018, when Missouri voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that became known as Clean Missouri. If the voters approve Amendment 3, they'll gut Clean Missouri, and we'll be back where we started.

It is important to appreciate the context here. It is not as if Clean Missouri squeaked through. The voters approved it overwhelmingly — by a nearly two-to-one margin statewide and by a majority in every single state Senate district, from the Bootheel to the Iowa border. That's a virtual miracle in today's politics.