Wilderness paths to the promised land

“And another sign appeared in heaven: behold, a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and on his heads seven diadems.” – Revelation 12:3 (ESV)

Revelation 12 shows us life until Jesus returns using a story drenched in Old Testament imagery. Several weeks ago, we looked at the first character introduced: the pregnant woman. The passage called her a sign, and all the imagery pointed to her as the people of God in eager expectation of the Messiah, the Savior of the world.

The next character introduced is, well, a crazy-looking dragon. Again, we’re told this is a sign. Thankfully, a few verses later we’re told exactly who this sign represents: “...that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world” – Revelation 12:9. Oh, I love it when the passage tells us exactly how to interpret it!

Now, Satan being portrayed as a dragon with seven heads, 10 horns, and seven crowns is significant. Again, there is a lot of Old Testament imagery here. Horns, in particular, were used to represent strength. In Daniel 7, the prophet actually describes a beast with 10 horns, so the passage seems to be pulling directly from that picture. The beast from Daniel comes as part of a set of four destructive beasts swiftly defeated by God despite their apparent power.

I think that’s worth noting here. See, Satan is described with horns of power, but he’s also wearing seven crowns on seven heads. If you’ve studied Revelation, you might remember that sevens are used all over the place to represent the completeness of God — His people, His purpose, His judgment. Here then, Satan is portrayed as imitating the authority and power of God. As the passage develops, it becomes very clear, however, his is only a kind of mock authority. Like the beasts in Daniel, his power is no contest for the God of the universe!

Now, look at what happens when our characters meet. “… And the dragon stood before the woman who was about to give birth, so that when she bore her child he might devour it. She gave birth to a male child, one who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron, but her child was caught up to God and to His throne, and the woman fled into the wilderness, where she has a place prepared by God, in which she is to be nourished for 1,260 days.” – Revelation 12:4-6

Satan encounters the people of God, and we’re introduced to a final character: the child — not the one from Mandalorian. Notice, this is the only character who is not called a sign. Without a doubt, the child is Jesus. In fact, we’re given His life in a nutshell. Born to reign. Pursued by Satan. Murderously sought after. Ascended into Heaven. Reigning on His throne.

We’re given a peak behind the curtain to see why life is the way it is. We’re shown spiritual warfare. Satan wanted to destroy Jesus… but couldn’t. Jesus then ascended to Heaven, and His people were taken into the wilderness.

This number — 1,260 days — is one we’ve seen used in Revelation before to describe the time between Christ’s ascension and return. Which means… this is now. Take this whole context in! The passage says this wilderness is a place God prepared for His people, and it’s a place where they’re being fed. And that’s where you are right now!

In the Old Testament, the wilderness is always full of both trials and provision. It’s not easy, but it’s blessed. That’s our life if we belong to Jesus. It’s in the midst of the hardships that we’ll be nourished. And it’s in the midst of the hardships that we’ll remember hope. Don’t forget, the wilderness might seem overwhelmingly destructive, but it’s where God’s people were just before entering the promised land!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.