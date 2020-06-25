Will COVID-19 era of addiction treatment last?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early March, we all knew that COVID-19 could become a problem for us. But within a couple of weeks, we learned just how big of a problem it could be, as it began impacting our lives in ways we never could’ve imagined. Entire industries started scrambling to figure out how to respond, and if they could continue providing services.

Many, like the substance abuse treatment industry, had no direction or instructions and had to figure it out on their own. But since then, many changes have occurred as agencies have looked for ways to adapt and continue to help people. The question that many have is if these changes will last after the pandemic is gone.

At first, many patients in rehab just left. Concerned for their safety living in close quarters with many other people, a lot of them went home despite not completing treatment. People also stopped looking for treatment, and enrollment slowed way down for most facilities. This led to financial difficulties for many centers that had to lay off staff or even close.

Yet reports keep coming in about overdose numbers spiking since COVID-19 hit America, as well as people relapsing who were previously doing well in recovery. The stress of the virus and isolation isn’t helping America’s drug epidemic. Not only are more people using drugs, but less are seeking treatment.