Will COVID-19 era of addiction treatment last?

In early March, we all knew that COVID-19 could become a problem for us. But within a couple of weeks, we learned just how big of a problem it could be, as it began impacting our lives in ways we never could’ve imagined. Entire industries started scrambling to figure out how to respond, and if they could continue providing services.
Many, like the substance abuse treatment industry, had no direction or instructions and had to figure it out on their own. But since then, many changes have occurred as agencies have looked for ways to adapt and continue to help people. The question that many have is if these changes will last after the pandemic is gone.
At first, many patients in rehab just left. Concerned for their safety living in close quarters with many other people, a lot of them went home despite not completing treatment. People also stopped looking for treatment, and enrollment slowed way down for most facilities. This led to financial difficulties for many centers that had to lay off staff or even close.
Yet reports keep coming in about overdose numbers spiking since COVID-19 hit America, as well as people relapsing who were previously doing well in recovery. The stress of the virus and isolation isn’t helping America’s drug epidemic. Not only are more people using drugs, but less are seeking treatment.
Some treatment facilities have adapted by moving to telehealth. Telehealth is the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care, patient, health-related education, and public health. The reason this hasn’t been done already is it’s been resisted by insurance companies and regulatory agencies.
The concern is that it may not be sufficient to treat addiction, neglecting essential practices like drug testing or getting the person out of the drug environment. But since COVID-19 has tied so many people’s hands, telehealth is being permitted and billed for by treatment providers. Even those with Medicaid are covered for telehealth services for substance abuse treatment right now. It’s unprecedented.
Another historic move was made when it comes to Medication-Assisted Treatment. This practice consists of giving people medications like Suboxone and Methadone to treat opioid addiction. Because the drugs are tightly controlled, patients often must travel to a clinic each day to get their dose. COVID-19 did away with that quickly, prompting changes in regulation and allowing people to take home up to 28 days worth of the medication.
Giving the potential for abuse and potential overdose, this decision may end up being dangerous. Though there is an understandable desire to curb the spread of COVID-19, it’s important to examine the cost. In an effort to save an individual from COVID-19 we are putting them in a situation that is potentially more hazardous to their health.
These changes weren’t approved with years of work and lobbying within the addiction treatment field. COVID-19 accomplished this feat in a few weeks, which is scary if you stop and think about it. This pandemic has claimed nowhere near the number of lives that America’s drug epidemic has, raging on over the last two decades.
Maybe we’re just numb to addiction or hypersensitive to the coronavirus. Either way, many are just happy the advancements happened, no matter how. And they don’t believe they’ll be forced to revert to old practices after the pandemic is gone. Time will tell if the changes made were improvements or liabilities in the never-ending fight to save lives.
Marcel Gemme has been helping people struggling with substance abuse for more than 20 years. With drug and alcohol problems constantly on the rise he utilized his website, Addicted.org, and community outreach as a way to spread awareness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.