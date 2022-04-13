Will Easter exceed your expectations?

Easter is often a springtime activity lacking any lasting meaning. I have four kids, so I get it. I’ve been to the Easter egg hunts. I’ve dyed the eggs. I’ve cleaned up the candy wrappers. It’s easy to get sucked into what we expect this time of year to be like, bogged down by what society has turned it into, assume we already know the “Easter story,” give half-hearted ascent to that message, and move on with our lives. The problem is, the message of Easter shows us how God came to completely exceed expectations. If taken seriously, it’s not something we can just walk away from. Let’s look at the events of the first Easter Sunday as recorded in John 20.

Three days after His death, Mary Magdalene, along with several women close to Jesus, went early in the morning to anoint His body. The sun was just beginning to rise. They were walking toward a tomb expecting to see the disfigured body of a man they’d followed and loved — a man who had poured out His life to show them the love of God. It was a somber, heartbroken procession. The events leading to His death had been jarring and traumatic. Their current circumstances were eery and uncertain. Their expectations were bleak… but the tomb was empty! They expected brokenness but found none.

John records that Mary Magdalene then ran to tell him and Peter what the women found. The two disciples then booked it to the tomb. The passage tells us they weren’t looking for a miraculous resurrection, so they both probably came expecting to see the aftermath of a grave robbery. Instead, they discovered… folded laundry. Robbers don't typically tidy up after themselves. Jesus, however, left the grave clothes behind because He didn't need them anymore! Peter and John expected a desecrated crime scene but found order.

John’s gospel then picks back up with Mary. After this emotional roller-coaster, she was distressed to the point of irrationality. We see this in a couple ways. One, she looked into the tomb and appeared unmoved when angels showed up and asked why she’s weeping. Then, when she turned and actually encountered the risen Jesus, she immediately assumed He was the gardener, and, as such, might have taken away the body. Why? She was heartbroken and expecting only emptiness. Until.. He called her name. She heard His voice, and that changed everything. She came expecting despair but found perfect joy.

The chapter ends back with the disciples. They’d heard Jesus had resurrected, but were still hiding out of fear for their lives. Then, Jesus showed up and gave them hope and purpose. They were expecting death but found abundant life.

C.S. Lewis put it better than I ever could: “It would seem that Our Lord finds our desires not too strong, but too weak. We are half-hearted creatures, fooling about with drink and sex and ambition when infinite joy is offered us, like an ignorant child who wants to go on making mud pies in a slum because he cannot imagine what is meant by the offer of a holiday at the sea.” Will you let the truth of Jesus exceed your expectations this Easter?

Until next week, live everyday like it’s Christmas (or Easter)! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

