Will you make much of him?

“Clap your hands, all peoples! Shout to God with loud songs of joy! ... Sing praises to God, sing praises! Sing praises to our King, sing praises!” Psalm 47:1, 6 (ESV)

As I’m sitting down to write this article, I’m preparing for what many would consider one of the more menial aspects of being a pastor: business meeting. At best, it’s regarded as boring-but-necessary. At worst, it’s an opportunity for stereotypical pastors and church ladies to transform into street fighters waving soapbox flags and reenacting what looks more like the Hunger Games than a time of worship. Thankfully, our business meetings tend to err in the first direction rather than the second.

Nonetheless, I feel deeply convicted that even this time should be a time of praise. In fact, tomorrow, my intention is to start the meeting with an attempt to recount all the ways God has been so good to us this summer before we even read the minutes from the previous meeting or entertain motions for “new business.” I’m not going to do this because I am somehow holier than other people. I’ve just been remarkably humbled by our incredible God. My wife and I were just discussing this before I sat down this evening, and if I were to actually list out everything we have seen Him do just in the life of our local congregation and just this summer, we wouldn’t have time to start the business meeting.

If you took time to list everything He’s done for you, you’d find yourself equally bemused. Now, you might have to take a moment to actually look for those blessings first because we tend to blow up the negative and diminish the positive. However, if you started praying to see His goodness, you wouldn’t be able to miss it!

So, here are my simple thoughts from a simple guy for you this week. First, take time to notice what God is doing around you, pray that your eyes are open to see the world as He does, and make a habit of thanking Him for how He’s moving in your life. Then, do what the psalmist called us to do in those opening verses: “Clap your hands, all peoples! Shout to God with loud songs of joy! ... Sing praises to God, sing praises! Sing praises to our King, sing praises!” Declare His incredible love! Tell people about Him. This should be a source of great joy, not something that paralyzes us with fear.

We should make much of His love. Guys, I love my wife. I love her when we’re alone (which never happens with four kids, by the way). I love her when we’re in a crowded place. I love her when we’re apart. And I’m proud to declare that love to her and anyone who will listen… because what we have is real. Feel free to vomit at the mushiness of those words if you need to, but they’re true! And if I claim to love Jesus but only in the privacy of my own heart or when I’m around “like-minded” people, do I really love Him at all? Am I truly appreciative of all He does?

Tomorrow, I’m starting our business worship service with praise. Then, we’ll talk about the nitty-gritty with, just maybe, a better perspective. How will you intentionally make much of Him today?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.