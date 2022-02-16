Will you put on love?

My wife’s birthday and Valentine’s Day are three days apart, so this time of year really brings love to the forefront of my mind. Therefore, in honor of “love week”, I wanted to walk through one of my favorite passages on the subject, Colossians 3:14-17.

In context, Paul has just given the Colossian church the familiar admonition to throw off the old self, a life controlled by sin, and to put on the new self, a life controlled by the Spirit and producing His fruit. He then says, “And above all these put on love.”

What I love about this statement, no pun intended, is that it points to being intentional about how we love. It isn’t a call for warmer fuzzies or longer hugs. It’s talking about emulating the deliberate and compassionate love of Jesus — who, while we were still sinners, poured out His life for us. Therefore, we should choose to remember we’re loved by Him and look for ways to purposely love those around us every day.

Paul continues, “put on love which binds everything together in perfect harmony. And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body.” Putting on the love of Christ leads to lasting unity. Real togetherness! In a disconnected and broken world where constant conflict reigns, there is an opportunity for enduring peace. How? Giving the love of Jesus control of your heart leaves no room for meaningless disputes or bitterness.

So, put on His love, experience and be led by His peace, “and be thankful.” That part seems straightforward. But are you? Am I? How much time do we really spend giving thanks as opposed to just griping? Oh, how much brighter each morning would appear if moans of self-pity were taken from our vocabulary! Paul says love intentionally like Jesus and be thankful. I’ll add, do this and you’ll be thankful you did.

This passage wraps up with: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.”

At first, this call to admonish each other with wisdom and sing songs to each other might seem completely alien. Maybe you’re into singing Scripture to other people… maybe not. Nonetheless, the picture here is absolutely beautiful. We’re called to feed deeply on God’s Word and then share deeply with each other. Dig into His Word. Let it consume you. Then, pour it out on others. Live it. Let His love so dwell in your heart that it transforms who you are… and everybody notices.

Does that describe your love?

Until next week, love every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0