Will you walk through the doors He opens?

“Behold, I have set before you an open door, which no one is able to shut” Revelation 3:8b (ESV).

Commercials for cars topped with bows have officially been replaced by advertisements for discounted gym memberships and in-home workout equipment. It’s a new year, and pandemics aside, that still brings anticipation and a resolution to do better or be better… or spend money to make ourselves feel better.

In Revelation 3, Jesus tells the faithful church in ancient Philadelphia (no connection to the one in Pennsylvania) they had real reasons for hope despite being a small congregation surrounded by opposition. If we’re striving to live for Jesus, and that “if” is vital, this hope is promised to us too. There’s a lot in His message to them, but this is a short column, so we’ll just look at one today: If we’re walking with Jesus, He’ll open doors for us to be part of His mission.

Oh, we love the idea of open doors, right? They present us with opportunities. They welcome us to come in. They promise something on the other side. But, they also present us with unknowns. Benefiting from an open door requires actually walking through it, and that brings a degree of risk. Let me just make these brief observations.

1. These doors won’t always be what you were expecting. We all have doors we would love to see opened in our lives. Career opportunities. Relationship goals. Family blessings. Remember, this isn’t a game show. You don’t get to pick the door.

2. These doors won’t always be where you were expecting. We have our comfort zones, our cozy corners of the world where we feel growth should happen most appropriately. Even our “resolutions” tend to fall into stretching ourselves only as far as we’d like. That could be why they don’t work…

3. These doors won’t always happen how you were expecting. You have God-given gifts and talents. Maybe you’ve been dreaming of ways to use those — very specific, closed-door kind of ways. I’m guilty of this. I want to see God move, and I have an awesome outline for how that should work! Surprisingly, He has never asked for my notes.

4. These doors will always be an opportunity to be part of what He’s doing, where He’s doing it, and how He’s getting it done! That means they will be better than what you would have chosen. In fact, to paraphrase Tim Keller, they will be precisely what you would have chosen if you knew everything God knows! All that being said, look for these doors to share His good news, and don’t limit God to how you want Him to move in your life. Instead, pray to be part of what He’s doing, and keep your eyes (and hearts) open.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

PS→ Are there real people who buy brand new vehicles for Christmas gifts? And if so, where do they buy those bows?

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0