Wonderful weather, improving economy

Greetings friends!

This week we had some wonderful weather! I hope everyone was able to get outside and enjoy it some. It won’t be long before we will need our coats so get out and enjoy it while you can. Local communities are starting to have their fall festivals and I hope they have good weather for all of them.

State's revenue numbers continue to climb

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Missouri continues to see signs of a healthy, growing economy. The latest revenue reports for the month of September show a significant increase in general revenue for the state.

For the month of September, the state collected $944.5 million in general revenue, which is an increase of more than $27 million compared to the $917.3 million the state collected in September 2019. In total, the state has collected $3.09 billion in general revenue so far this fiscal year. That is a sizable increase compared to the $2.31 billion the state had collected at the same point in 2019.

New peace officer training standards