Wonderful weather, improving economy

State's revenue numbers continue to climb
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Missouri continues to see signs of a healthy, growing economy. The latest revenue reports for the month of September show a significant increase in general revenue for the state.
For the month of September, the state collected $944.5 million in general revenue, which is an increase of more than $27 million compared to the $917.3 million the state collected in September 2019. In total, the state has collected $3.09 billion in general revenue so far this fiscal year. That is a sizable increase compared to the $2.31 billion the state had collected at the same point in 2019.
New peace officer training standards
Law enforcement officers in Missouri will soon receive annual training that includes de-escalation techniques and implicit bias recognition. The new training requirements were approved on October 5 by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. When the requirements are implemented, officers will take a one-hour course in each area as part of their annual 24 hours of continued education training.
The new training requirements approved by the POST Commission will apply to officers in 2022. At its October 5 meeting, the POST Commission also voted unanimously to grant preliminary approval for Lincoln University’s proposal to establish a law enforcement basic training academy. The proposed training academy would be Missouri’s 20th and the nation’s first at a Historically Black College and University. Lincoln University said the academy could have a far-reaching impact as it seeks to attract minority law enforcement recruits to a residential program at an academic institution.
Withheld funds released in improved economy
The state’s improving economy and rising revenue totals have prompted Gov. Mike Parson to release funds that were previously withheld to ensure a balanced budget. Parson announced the release of more than $38 million in general revenue, as well as the issuance of nearly $95 million in CARES Act funding. The $133 million in funding will go to critical services in several areas, with nearly $100 million going to support K-12 and higher education.
Earlier in the year, the state restricted approximately $436 million in spending in an effort to keep the budget balanced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to withhold that amount was based in part on a projection of approximately 16.3 percent unemployment in the state. Today, the state’s current unemployment rate is at 7 percent, which is significantly less than what was projected and lower than the current national rate. The state also saw net general revenue collections for September 2020 increase by 3 percent compared to September 2019, increasing from $917.3 million last year to $944.5 million this year.
The governor is directing $61.5 million of CARES Act funding to K-12 education, which will be distributed to school districts through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on a per-pupil basis. The remainder of the CARES Act dollars will help support private colleges and universities, assisted living and residential care facilities, child care providers, and independent living centers. The funds will also help citizens suffering from substance use disorders access additional recovery services.
Private colleges and universities will receive $10 million in CARES Act funding. $26 million in general revenue will go to higher education, including public community colleges and four-year higher education institutions. The remainder of the general revenue funds will help build on Missouri’s infrastructure and serve military communities, improve access to critical services for senior citizens and developmentally disabled citizens, help those experiencing barriers to entering the workforce, and help fight violent crime through the attorney general’s Safer Streets Initiative.
The funds will also help ensure that individuals receiving government assistance actually qualify for that assistance, ensuring better accountability for taxpayer dollars.
A full breakdown of the CARES Act and general revenue funds, can be found at the following link: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2021-budget-information.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can.
