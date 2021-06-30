Words, words, words

If you stopped to think about it, but it’s seldom that we do, words are the most amazing things ever created. Despite the adage that one picture is worth a thousand words, your mind still uses words to decipher what the eye is seeing. It takes an entire and intricate system to accurately translate and identify what we see, hear, smell, feel or sense. One or another of the five or six senses we are endowed with reacts, which triggers the next and the next until an identity is made, categorized, recognized or filed under “unknown” where it is carefully studied, sniffed, shaken, and tumbled until we can catalogue it as fight, flight, friendly, foreign or forget it.
Whatever the process, I love words. I especially like the words that are commonplace and familiar in other locales and idioms. Words and their meanings do vary greatly from area to area, climate to climate and social structure to social structure.
I’m like a miner finding the first gold nugget in a creek when I come across such a word or expression in a book. “Eureka! I’ve made a strike!” For that reason, I often turn to favorite authors such as Rosamunde Pilcher, Anne Rivers Siddons and James Herriot who write with familiarity and elegance about the places they know best and I can look forward to spending several most gratifying and enjoyable evenings with them, being assured they’ll usually turn up a least one or two “ah-hah!” finds as they lead me along the always beckoning paths of their stories.
Recently, in a book written by Siddons and set in her usual home locale of the Vineyard area in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I came across a description of “a soft tinkling sound coming from the forest alerting us to the soon arrival of spring.” Intrigued by this, as while our area forests produce a lot of sounds, tinkling is not usually one of them.
The word “pinkletink” was used to describe the thing producing the sound, but it gave no indication as to what it was: foliage, fowl, forest creature or phantom. It just said, “You could hear the soft tinkling of the Pinkletinks coming from the forest.
I had no concept. Nothing to hang the word on to help me identify it. To me ‘pinkletink’ was more apt to be something that I would have to get up for a time or two during the night. “Where are you going?” “I’m going to pinkletink.”
For some reason, the silly little word got stuck in my head and I was making up uses for it all day and laughing about it. Finally, I gave in and googled the word, and it seems it is a rare occurrence, even in the forests of the Vineyard, when a small tree frog makes an appearance on some of the trees and produces the “tinkling” sound that alerts natives spring is just around the corner.
Well, a tree frog would probably have been way down at the bottom of my “guess list,” but then I’m sure we have some idioms in our own backyard that would set easterners to scratching their heads. Nothing pops into my mind right now, familiarity I suppose, but “a-fixin’ to” and “a right smart spell” did come to mind; expressions I’ve heard for years in the area to the southwest where my dad’s family came from. “Hoot and a holler” is another used to describe an abstract distance. I’ve been told many a time that a place I’m looking for is just a “hoot and a holler on past such and such a landmark.’ Usually a sagging gate or a falling-down once-red barn.
Once though, when on a wild Sunday drive looking for the Mingo Swamps in southern Missouri, we spotted and stopped by an old, gentleman leaning on his fence and asked him where the road went that we were following. Looking a bit “gob-snacked” by such a foolish request, he replied, tongue in cheek I’m sure, “Wal now, as fur as I know, it ain’t never gone no place. Just kind of laid down here and stayed.”
Now, to those of us from this area, that’s not too surprising an answer. People in the foothills of the Ozarks tend to take things fairly literally and give a simple reply. I’m sure he had a good time telling the story to his cronies about the ‘outsiders from the city’ who came through asking dumb questions about their dry, dirt road, but that’s fair. I’ve had a good time remembering the exchange and relating it to my own cronies through the years.
By the way, we never did find where the “road went” nor where Mingo Swamps was that day. But we surely did have a lot of laughs as we wound our way back home.
As for the pinkletinks, I’ll probably never actually hear or see one, but the name and knowledge that they do exist is enough. I will most likely forevermore think at night, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get up and go pinkletink now” and then smile. And that’s a good trade.
Watch for and gather those small incidents that drop into your lap or head… each is a small miracle of pleasure. One barb said, ‘Gather ye rosebuds while ye may.’ Not me, I’d rather gather more lasting things such as words. Rosebuds fade and turn brown. Words last forever.