Words, words, words

Recently, in a book written by Siddons and set in her usual home locale of the Vineyard area in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I came across a description of “a soft tinkling sound coming from the forest alerting us to the soon arrival of spring.” Intrigued by this, as while our area forests produce a lot of sounds, tinkling is not usually one of them.

The word “pinkletink” was used to describe the thing producing the sound, but it gave no indication as to what it was: foliage, fowl, forest creature or phantom. It just said, “You could hear the soft tinkling of the Pinkletinks coming from the forest.

I had no concept. Nothing to hang the word on to help me identify it. To me ‘pinkletink’ was more apt to be something that I would have to get up for a time or two during the night. “Where are you going?” “I’m going to pinkletink.”

For some reason, the silly little word got stuck in my head and I was making up uses for it all day and laughing about it. Finally, I gave in and googled the word, and it seems it is a rare occurrence, even in the forests of the Vineyard, when a small tree frog makes an appearance on some of the trees and produces the “tinkling” sound that alerts natives spring is just around the corner.