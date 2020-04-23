Working in the best way we can

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

We are all trying to work in the best way we can during this pandemic we are living in.

Like so many others at this time, I have been working from home and while I am not doing legislative work, my work is to keep the people in my district informed of the programs that are being implemented for businesses, for employees, unemployed and the stimulus plan for those that qualify. As I receive information from the various Missouri State Departments, I will forward on to you via my Capitol Reports and also through my Facebook page.

The Missouri Legislature has been notified that we will continue the 2020 Legislative Session on Monday, April 27th at the State Capitol. When we return, our main focus will be to balance the Fiscal year 2021 state operating budget which must be approved by May 8th per the Missouri Constitution. It is absolutely critical for the people of Missouri that we keep the state government funded and services operating without interruption.