Working in the best way we can

Dear Friends,
We are all trying to work in the best way we can during this pandemic we are living in.
Like so many others at this time, I have been working from home and while I am not doing legislative work, my work is to keep the people in my district informed of the programs that are being implemented for businesses, for employees, unemployed and the stimulus plan for those that qualify. As I receive information from the various Missouri State Departments, I will forward on to you via my Capitol Reports and also through my Facebook page.
The Missouri Legislature has been notified that we will continue the 2020 Legislative Session on Monday, April 27th at the State Capitol. When we return, our main focus will be to balance the Fiscal year 2021 state operating budget which must be approved by May 8th per the Missouri Constitution. It is absolutely critical for the people of Missouri that we keep the state government funded and services operating without interruption.
We will use this time at the Capitol to monitor the trajectory of Missouri’s coronavirus cases as well as assess the impact of newly-issued federal guidance and disaster funds on the state budget. We will have to abide by the federal guidelines as to how we distribute and use our part of the federal stimulus program. In addition to the budget and resources relating to COVID-19, we will be addressing the Wayfair Tax / Internet Sales Tax legislation which will help alleviate a money shortfall we are going to be facing throughout this next fiscal year.
The General Assembly will continue to adhere to social distancing and infection mitigation procedures while being in the Capitol. Missouri constitution requires that legislative proceedings be open to the public. Committee hearings and legislative proceedings will remain open to the public and their testimony. We strongly encourage members of the public to follow social distancing guidelines and participate in the legislative process electronically when possible. To view video streams of house floor proceedings, click here: www.house.mo.gov.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has released the following details on the implementation of the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which covers people not normally covered by Unemployment Insurance, such as self-employed people and independent contractors.
• The Department of Employment Security (DES) expects to begin processing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims as early as the week of April 19, 2020.
• Once PUA is operational, DES will contact individuals who have determined to be ineligible for regular unemployment benefits because of insufficient wages.
• The PUA will be retroactive to when an individual was negatively affected by COVID-19, but the individual will need to provide proof.
• At this time, we are not aware of any other states that have fully implemented PUA.
• If you are not covered by normal Unemployment Insurance and would like to file for PUA, please do so online at https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do
UInteract (uinteract.labor.mo.gov) is an easy to use mobile-friendly online Unemployment Insurance application that is available to workers and employers 24/7. Ninety percent of claimants are able to file online, without assistance.
If you need more information on Unemployment Insurance:
Jefferson City 573-751-9040
St. Louis 314-340-4950
Outside Local Calling Area 800-320-2519
• Once you have filed, simply monitor your UInteract account, especially the correspondence tab, as well as your email, because DES will reach out to you once PUA is operational.
Our correspondence will instruct you to log back into UInteract to answer PUA Questions and provide proof of employment and earnings. DES will not ask you to email personal identifying info.
For Employers: If you are an employer and need more information on the services available through the Missouri Division of Employment Security (DES), please click:
Filing a Contribution & Wage Report,
Shared Work Program - a lay-off aversion program
Filing a Mass Claim – Expedite filing multiple claims on behalf of your employees
Tax representatives are available to assist employers by phone Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM by calling 573-751-1995.
Or to contact a tax representative by email: esemptax@labor.mo.gov
For Employees:
If this is your first time filing for unemployment please watch this video on unemployment basics and visit our video library for more information at labor.mo.gov/des/videos.
Visit UInteract to file for unemployment and access our video gallery at uinteract.labor.mo.gov, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
To contact a Regional Claims Center representative by email: esuiclaims@labor.mo.gov
Regional Claims Center representatives are available by phone Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM by calling:
If you need more information on Unemployment Insurance: click here labor.mo.gov/DES.
Due to the high volume of Unemployment Insurance claims, if you do not currently have a Missouri Access Debit Card, we strongly encourage any claimant with a bank account to select Direct Deposit as your benefit payment method. At this time, it is the most time-efficient method to receive payment
The following link lists Frequently Asked Questions and Answers relating to COVID-19 and Unemployment Benefits. https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus Some of the questions are:
Can I quit my job to collect unemployment and the $600 weekly FPUC payment?
What if an employee refuses to return to work? Will they still be eligible for unemployment benefits?
What does the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program provide and when do I receive the benefits?
If I’m self-employed, can I receive unemployment benefits? I’ve exhausted my benefits; am I eligible for unemployment assistance?
When can self-employed individuals apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance? When I filed, I was denied; it said I was “not an insured worker.”
Additional questions and the answers can be found here. https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus
Please keep in mind that all who are working to help you navigate through these programs are doing this for the first time, learning the programs plus being totally overwhelmed with the numbers of applicants and questions they are having to answer to. They deserve our thanks and our patience.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt would like to share the below numbers of price gouging complaints received since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As of last week, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has received nearly 1,000 price gouging complaints from Missourians. Our office will continue to work diligently to resolve these complaints as quickly as possible. Please encourage your constituents to reach out to our Consumer Protection division at 800-392-8222 or online at ago.mo.gov to file a consumer complaint if they see scams or price gouging occurring.”
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office via phone call or by email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to to represent the citizens of the 117th district.
